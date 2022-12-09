How to remove all your books from a Kindle online

Whether you have too many books on your device or you want a clean slate for next year’s reading goals, it’s surprisingly easy to remove all your books from a Kindle.

The Amazon Kindle series is one of the most popular e-readers on the market, offering up a plethora of books and audiobooks for its users. However, you may find that your Kindle is already overflowing with options and now has limited storage.

Thankfully, you can easily remove books from your Kindle device without deleting them completely, giving you the option of downloading and experiencing new books without having to let go of your favourites.

If you want to learn how to remove all your books from your Kindle in just a few simple steps, then make sure you keep reading.

What you’ll need:

A laptop, phone or tablet that can access the Amazon website, as it cannot be done on the Amazon app

The Short Version

Go to the Amazon website

Click Accounts and Lists

Go to Manage your Content and Devices

Click on Books

Tick all the books

Click Deliver or Remove from a Device

Confirm which library you want to remove them from

Click Make Changes