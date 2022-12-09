 large image

How to remove all your books from a Kindle online

Whether you have too many books on your device or you want a clean slate for next year’s reading goals, it’s surprisingly easy to remove all your books from a Kindle.

The Amazon Kindle series is one of the most popular e-readers on the market, offering up a plethora of books and audiobooks for its users. However, you may find that your Kindle is already overflowing with options and now has limited storage. 

Thankfully, you can easily remove books from your Kindle device without deleting them completely, giving you the option of downloading and experiencing new books without having to let go of your favourites. 

If you want to learn how to remove all your books from your Kindle in just a few simple steps, then make sure you keep reading. 

What you’ll need: 

  • A laptop, phone or tablet that can access the Amazon website, as it cannot be done on the Amazon app

The Short Version 

  • Go to the Amazon website
  • Click Accounts and Lists
  • Go to Manage your Content and Devices
  • Click on Books
  • Tick all the books
  • Click Deliver or Remove from a Device
  • Confirm which library you want to remove them from
  • Click Make Changes

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Amazon website

    Via a laptop, tablet or phone, go to the Amazon website and make sure you are logged into the correct account. This cannot be done from the Amazon app. Amazon homepage on laptop

  2. Step
    2

    Click Accounts and Lists

    Click on the Accounts and Lists button from the top menu.Amazon accounts button

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Manage your Content and Devices

    From the menu that appears, go to Manage your Content and DevicesDevice and content button

  4. Step
    4

    Click on Books

    You will be presented with all the content and devices connected to your account. Click on Books. Click on Books

  5. Step
    5

    Tick all the books

    From the list, tick all of the books you want to remove from your Kindle. Click on all the boxes to continue

  6. Step
    6

    Click Deliver or Remove from a Device

    Click Deliver or Remove from a Device to continue the process.Tick all the boxes

  7. Step
    7

    Confirm which library you want to remove them from

    You may be presented with multiple options if you have more than one library. Select the library that you want to remove the books from. Select the library you want to remove

  8. Step
    8

    Click Make Changes

    The orange button will become available once you confirm which libraries you need to remove the books from. Once you are happy, click Make Changes. Click on Make Changes

Troubleshooting

How many books can I have on my Kindle?

This question will depend on what Kindle you own and how much storage it has but broadly speaking, you can have up to 20 Kindle books on your device at any time, although the length and format of the book will change this.

Can I delete books from my Kindle?

You can delete books from your Kindle, this means that they are permanently removed from both your Kindle and Amazon accounts. Removing them from your Kindle keeps them on your Amazon account, you will just need to redownload the book onto your device if you wanted to read it again.

