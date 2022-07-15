 large image

How to cancel an Amazon order

Accidentally ordered too many socks on Amazon, or got buyer’s remorse after overspending before payday? Here is the easiest way to cancel an Amazon order.

Knowing how to cancel an Amazon order can be really important. Whether you’ve sent it to the completely wrong address or you’ve changed your mind about what you need to order, it’s thankfully not that difficult to cancel the transaction entirely.

Keep reading to find out how you can easily cancel your Amazon order in just a few simple steps.

What we used

The Short Version

  • Open up Amazon
  • Hover over the Accounts and Lists button
  • Click on Your Orders
  • Find the item you want to cancel
  • Click on the Cancel items button
  • Click the cancellation reason box
  • Choose the reason you want to cancel
  • Click on the Cancel selected item in this order button
  • Check if your order has been cancelled

  1. Step
    1

    Open up Amazon

    Open up the Amazon website on your computer. You can also do this on a phone or a tablet, though you will need the Amazon Shopping app to do so. The amazon page account

  2. Step
    2

    Hover over the Accounts and Lists button

    Hover over the Accounts and Lists button that’s on the home page. It sits in the top menu section and is on the far right. It should also say the name of the person who owns the Amazon account. Click the accounts button to check your orders

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Your Orders

    From the drop-down menu that is presented, click on the button that says Your Orders. Click on your orders to continue the process

  4. Step
    4

    Find the item you want to cancel

    Out of the orders on the Your Orders page, find the item that you want to cancel. Find the item you want to cancel

  5. Step
    5

    Click on the Cancel items button

    Once you have found the item you want to cancel, click on the button that says Cancel items. It is grey and will sit on the far right side of the item box.Click on the cancel button to cancel the order

  6. Step
    6

    Click the cancellation reason box

    The blue price box on the right side of the box should already be selected, however, if you are looking to cancel a larger order that has multiple items, make sure you only select the boxes that you want to cancel, or it will cancel your entire order.
    Click on the cancellation box on the far left-hand side of the screen. Click the box as to why you want to canel

  7. Step
    7

    Choose the reason you want to cancel

    Choose the reason you want to cancel your order. This is optional, meaning you can skip this step if you don’t want to disclose the reason for cancelling your order. Choose the reason you want to cancel the order

  8. Step
    8

    Click on the Cancel selected item in this order button

    Once you have chosen your reason for cancelling your order and the blue price button has been ticked, click the yellow button that says Cancel the selected item in this order. Click the button that says canel to finish the process

  9. Step
    9

    Check if your order has been cancelled

    Once you have clicked the Cancel item button, you will be taken to a new page that confirms your order has been successfully cancelled. You should also check the email associated with the Amazon account to confirm it has been cancelled and to check when a refund will be coming, provided that you have already been charged. Check your item has been cancelled on this page

FAQs

How long does it take to be refunded for a cancelled Amazon order?

If you have already been charged for your order, Amazon claims that your refund will be delivered within five to seven working days.

Can I cancel an Amazon order that has already been shipped?

Yes, you can request for the item to be cancelled and to be returned to the original sender. If that does not work, you can return the item directly from your home instead.

