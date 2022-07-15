Accidentally ordered too many socks on Amazon, or got buyer’s remorse after overspending before payday? Here is the easiest way to cancel an Amazon order.

Knowing how to cancel an Amazon order can be really important. Whether you’ve sent it to the completely wrong address or you’ve changed your mind about what you need to order, it’s thankfully not that difficult to cancel the transaction entirely.

Keep reading to find out how you can easily cancel your Amazon order in just a few simple steps.

What we used

We used a Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022) running Windows 11, though this can also be done on a handset or tablet

The Short Version

Open up Amazon

Hover over the Accounts and Lists button

Click on Your Orders

Find the item you want to cancel

Click on the Cancel items button

Click the cancellation reason box

Choose the reason you want to cancel

Click on the Cancel selected item in this order button

Check if your order has been cancelled