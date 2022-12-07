How to display a book’s cover on a Kindle

You can display the cover of the book you’re reading on your Kindle in just a few simple steps.

The Amazon Kindle series are some of the most popular e-readers available on the market, boasting paid services like Kindle Unlimited and Audible that give users access to hundreds of books and podcasts.

If you’re lucky enough to own one of the more recent Amazon Kindles, you will have the option of personalising your device by displaying the cover of the book you’re currently reading on the screen whilst it’s in standby mode.

Not only will this show off what you’re currently reading, but it should help to keep you focused on the book you’re working through.

If you’re interested in setting up the Display Cover feature, make sure you keep reading as we’re going to be running through it in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

A Kindle (8th gen or above), Kindle Paperwhite (7th gen and above) or a Kindle Oasis

We used the Amazon Kindle (2022)

The Short Version

Go to ‘All Settings’

Click on ‘Device Options’

Click on the ‘Display Cover’ toggle