How to easily track price history on Amazon

If you want to know if a deal is truly as good as it says it is then here is an easy way to track a product’s price history on Amazon.

In the run up to Black Friday, it can be imperative that you know the pricing history of certain products. Not only does this allow you to know right away when you’re snatching up a true bargain, but it also gives you an idea of when the product can dip or raise in price, making it easier to know when you should buy.

Thankfully, it’s really easy to track price history on Amazon, and it can be achieved through a simple browser extension. The method we’re going to run through is supported by Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Opera and Safari, although there are some other extensions available too.

So, without further ado, here is the easiest way to track the pricing history of products on Amazon.

What you’ll need:

A laptop or a desktop

Chrome/Microsoft Edge/Firefox/Opera/Apple Safari as your browser

The Short Version

V isit the CamelCamelCamel website

Click ‘Create Free Account’

Enter your details and select ‘Create my account’

Click ‘Install Our Browser Extension’

Choose your preferred Browser

Click ‘Add to Chrome’

Visit an Amazon listing you’re interested in

Click on the ‘Extensions’ tab

Click on ‘The Camelizer’

Look at the widget

Step

1 Visit the CamelCamelCamel website If you want to use the CamelCamelCamel method, visit the CamelCamelCamel to get started. Step

2 Click ‘Create Free Account’ Click on the green ‘Create Free Account’ button. Step

3 Enter your details and press ‘Create my account’ Enter your email and your password and press the ‘Create my account’ button. This extension is free to sign up for and to use. Step

4 Click ‘Install Our Browser Extension’ Click on the ‘Install Our Browser Extension’. While you can use some of the other options, this will make it easier to check on the pricing of any Amazon product at any time. Step

5 Choose your preferred Browser Choose your preferred browser. We chose Chrome, so you may find that the next step is a little different if you choose a different browser. Step

6 Click ‘Add to Chrome’ Click the blue ‘Add to Chrome’ button to add the extension. If you picked a different browser, you will be taken to a different page to download the extension, although the rest of these steps should still apply to you. Step

7 Visit an Amazon listing you’re interested in Go back to Amazon and find a listing that you are interested in. Step

8 Click on the Extensions button Click on the small Extensions button at the top of the screen. Even if you are using a different browser than Chrome, you should still be able to find CamelCamelCamel within your extensions. Step

9 Click on ‘The Camelizer’ Click on ‘The Camelizer’ to continue. Step

10 Look at the widget This will make a widget pop up. Use this whenever you want to look at the pricing history of an Amazon product. It can be adjusted to the time frame you want and you can see how much the cost varies on Amazon as well as third-party sites.