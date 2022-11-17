 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to easily track price history on Amazon

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to know if a deal is truly as good as it says it is then here is an easy way to track a product’s price history on Amazon.

In the run up to Black Friday, it can be imperative that you know the pricing history of certain products. Not only does this allow you to know right away when you’re snatching up a true bargain, but it also gives you an idea of when the product can dip or raise in price, making it easier to know when you should buy.

Thankfully, it’s really easy to track price history on Amazon, and it can be achieved through a simple browser extension. The method we’re going to run through is supported by Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, Opera and Safari, although there are some other extensions available too.

So, without further ado, here is the easiest way to track the pricing history of products on Amazon.

What you’ll need: 

  • A laptop or a desktop
  • Chrome/Microsoft Edge/Firefox/Opera/Apple Safari as your browser

The Short Version 

  • Visit the CamelCamelCamel website
  • Click ‘Create Free Account’
  • Enter your details and select ‘Create my account’
  • Click ‘Install Our Browser Extension’
  • Choose your preferred Browser
  • Click ‘Add to Chrome’
  • Visit an Amazon listing you’re interested in
  • Click on the ‘Extensions’ tab
  • Click on ‘The Camelizer’
  • Look at the widget

  1. Step
    1

    Visit the CamelCamelCamel website

    If you want to use the CamelCamelCamel method, visit the CamelCamelCamel to get started. Camel website

  2. Step
    2

    Click ‘Create Free Account’

    Click on the green ‘Create Free Account’ button. Create an account button

  3. Step
    3

    Enter your details and press ‘Create my account’

    Enter your email and your password and press the ‘Create my account’ button. This extension is free to sign up for and to use. Make an account page

  4. Step
    4

    Click ‘Install Our Browser Extension’

    Click on the ‘Install Our Browser Extension’. While you can use some of the other options, this will make it easier to check on the pricing of any Amazon product at any time. Choose the method

  5. Step
    5

    Choose your preferred Browser

    Choose your preferred browser. We chose Chrome, so you may find that the next step is a little different if you choose a different browser. Choose the browser

  6. Step
    6

    Click ‘Add to Chrome’

    Click the blue ‘Add to Chrome’ button to add the extension. If you picked a different browser, you will be taken to a different page to download the extension, although the rest of these steps should still apply to you. Add it to your browser

  7. Step
    7

    Visit an Amazon listing you’re interested in

    Go back to Amazon and find a listing that you are interested in. Pick a thing to buy

  8. Step
    8

    Click on the Extensions button

    Click on the small Extensions button at the top of the screen. Even if you are using a different browser than Chrome, you should still be able to find CamelCamelCamel within your extensions. Pick a thing to buy

  9. Step
    9

    Click on ‘The Camelizer’

    Click on ‘The Camelizer’ to continue. Click on Extensions

  10. Step
    10

    Look at the widget

    This will make a widget pop up. Use this whenever you want to look at the pricing history of an Amazon product. It can be adjusted to the time frame you want and you can see how much the cost varies on Amazon as well as third-party sites. Look at the widget

Troubleshooting

Why should I use a price tracker?

Using a price tracker on Amazon lets you know how expensive a product is now compared to a few days and weeks ago, and it can inform better buying decisions as you may want to wait a little longer if the product is likely to go on sale again.

You might like…

How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
How to cancel an Amazon order

How to cancel an Amazon order

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
How to return an Amazon order

How to return an Amazon order

Hannah Davies 4 months ago
What does an Amazon phishing email look like?

What does an Amazon phishing email look like?

K.G. Orphanides 9 months ago
How to enable two-factor authentication on Amazon

How to enable two-factor authentication on Amazon

K.G. Orphanides 9 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.