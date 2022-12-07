How to read any ePub book on a Kindle

If you want to read an ePub file on your Kindle e-reader then just follow these simple steps to get started.

The Amazon Kindle is one of the most popular e-readers on the market and gives users the ability to read hundreds of books all in one place.

Thankfully, Amazon now allows users to download and read ePub book files, which can be a very cost-effective way of getting through some classics.

If you want to find out how you can download ePub books onto your Kindle without any fuss then simply read on as we will be running through the process and what websites you will need to use to source ePub files.

What you’ll need:

A laptop/PC with access to the Send to Kindle website

A Kindle – we used the Kindle (2022)

The Short Version

Go to Send to Kindle

Click ‘Add your Files’

Upload an ePub file

Click ‘Add to your Library’

Hit ‘Send’

Wait for the file to process

Go to the Library on your Kindle

Download the book