 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to read any ePub book on a Kindle

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to read an ePub file on your Kindle e-reader then just follow these simple steps to get started.

The Amazon Kindle is one of the most popular e-readers on the market and gives users the ability to read hundreds of books all in one place. 

Thankfully, Amazon now allows users to download and read ePub book files, which can be a very cost-effective way of getting through some classics. 

If you want to find out how you can download ePub books onto your Kindle without any fuss then simply read on as we will be running through the process and what websites you will need to use to source ePub files. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to Send to Kindle
  • Click ‘Add your Files’
  • Upload an ePub file
  • Click ‘Add to your Library’
  • Hit ‘Send’
  • Wait for the file to process
  • Go to the Library on your Kindle
  • Download the book

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Send to Kindle

    You will want to make sure that you are already logged into your Amazon account before starting this process, and that your Kindle is set up and running with the same Amazon account. Using a laptop/PC, go to the Send to Kindle website. You can click on the link prior to access it. Go to the Send to Kindle site

  2. Step
    2

    Click ‘Add to your Files’

    Click on the large ‘Add to your Files’ button to upload an ePub file.Go to the Send to Kindle site

  3. Step
    3

    Upload an ePub file

    Upload an ePub book to the Send to Kindle site. If you are unsure of where to find free ePub books, we recommend using Project Gutenberg, which you can access using the link prior. When downloading a book from Project Gutenberg, you will want to make sure you download it in the ePub format. Download the right ePub file

  4. Step
    4

    Click ‘Add to your Library’

    Click the ‘Add to your Library’ button to ensure that the book will automatically be downloaded onto any Kindles you have connected to your Amazon account. You can also specify which Kindle you want the book to be sent to if you have more than one. Click the Add to Library button

  5. Step
    5

    Hit ‘Send’

    Click the ‘Send’ button to transport the file over to your Kindle. Press the Send button

  6. Step
    6

    Wait for the file to process

    Wait until the data has been sent across. Once it says “In Library”, you can start using your Kindle to finish the process. Wait for the file to download

  7. Step
    7

    Go to the Library on your Kindle

    Pick up your Kindle and make sure it is already logged into the correct Amazon account. Once it is on, tap the Library tab.Click on Library button

  8. Step
    8

    Download the book

    Once the file has been sent over you should find a new book in your Library. The book will appear with the same name it was downloaded as. Once you tap the file and it fully downloads onto your device, the cover art and name of the book should change to the book you chose. Download the book from your library

Troubleshooting

Where can I find ePub books?

Online retailers like Kobo sell books in the ePub format, wheras organisations like Project Gutenberg offer free ePub files for books in the public domain.

Do I need an Amazon account?

You will need an Amazon account to access the Send to Kindle feature and to set up your Kindle.

You might like…

How to display a book’s cover on a Kindle

How to display a book’s cover on a Kindle

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
How to easily track price history on Amazon

How to easily track price history on Amazon

Gemma Ryles 3 weeks ago
How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

How to cancel Amazon Music Unlimited

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
How to cancel an Amazon order

How to cancel an Amazon order

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
How to return an Amazon order

How to return an Amazon order

Hannah Davies 5 months ago
What does an Amazon phishing email look like?

What does an Amazon phishing email look like?

K.G. Orphanides 10 months ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.