How to reset an Amazon Fire tablet

Amazon’s Fire tablet collection is cheap and cheerful, making them great options to hand over to friends and family when you no longer need one. The question is, how do you reset an Amazon Fire tablet?

Resetting an Amazon Fire tablet ahead of it being sold or given away is incredibly important, as it not only removes all your photos, video and other sensitive data from the device but it unlinks it from your Amazon account, allowing the new owner to log in and take full advantage of the features on offer.

Thankfully, resetting an Amazon Fire tablet is a fairly straightforward process and is identical regardless of your specific model, whether the Amazon Fire 7, the Amazon Fire 11 Max or anything in between. If you’re ready to wipe your device, here’s how to do it in just a couple of minutes.

What you’ll need:

An Amazon Fire tablet

An active Internet connection

The Short Version

Open the Fire Tablet’s Settings app. Tap Device Options. Tap Reset to Factory Default Settings. Confirm your decision.