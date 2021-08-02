Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to preorder Playdate: Get the Game Boy inspired console with a crank

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

Playdate, the adorable new handheld console with some serious Game Boy vibes can soon be yours if you follow these steps to preorder.

As an ode to classic old school gaming and a chance for players (and indie developers) to experience something entirely new, the Playdate has certainly piqued a lot of interest in the gaming community. So much interest in fact that the company has managed to sell out the initial batch of 20,000 Playdate consoles already.

Because of its underestimated popularity, Playdate is now in the process of manufacturing more of its namesake console for gamers to pick up in 2022. If you want to be among the lucky few to get their hands on a Playdate, then these are the steps you need to follow.

At the moment, there’s only one place where you can preorder a Playdate console and that’s over at Playdate’s official website.

Even though pricing is given in US dollars, Playdate does offer international shipping to the following countries:

  • United Kingdom
  • Canada
  • Australia
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • France
  • Germany
  • Ireland
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Spain
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
How to watch Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus today

How to watch Jungle Cruise on Disney Plus today

Chris Smith 3 days ago
How to add Covid Pass to Apple Wallet

How to add Covid Pass to Apple Wallet

Chris Smith 3 days ago
How to transfer PS5 photos and videos to USB

How to transfer PS5 photos and videos to USB

TE Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
How to listen to Spotify offline on Apple Watch

How to listen to Spotify offline on Apple Watch

TE Thomas Deehan 7 days ago
How to watch the 2020 Olympics in 4K HDR

How to watch the 2020 Olympics in 4K HDR

TE Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
How to watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch today

How to watch the OnePlus Nord 2 launch today

TE Max Parker 2 weeks ago

The Playdate console costs $179 (roughly £129/€151). A full deposit is required to preorder the device, but you can cancel before the Playdate is shipped to receive a full refund.

The company does offer a bundle deal, where you can nab the Playdate console with a folding cover to keep it protected, for the discounted rate of $199.01 (roughly £143/€167). The cover on its own would set you back $29 (roughly £20/€24), so if you do fancy it then the bundle makes a lot more sense.

Taking gaming back to basics and attempting to highlight the work of indie developers in the process, the Playdate is a modern console with retro sensibilities. While the console uses a black and white screen (with no backlight whatsoever), it offers games via a delivery service with users getting two new titles every week for 12 weeks. There is word of paid games bought individually making their way to the Playdate, but nothing’s been revealed yet.

Aside from its yellow façade and dinky stature, the most eye-catching element of the Playdate is undoubtedly its crank. Perched on the console’s right-hand side is a proper spinning crank that can be used in gameplay for all manner of things. Playdate has highlighted Crankin’s Time Travel Adventure, which requires the use of the crank to move forwards and backwards on a linear side-scrolling plane. It’s all a bit wacky, but we’re eager to get our hands on the Playdate and see how it all stacks up.

Will you be preordering the Playdate? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @TrustedReviews

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.