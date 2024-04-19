Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to check your internet connection speed on Windows 11

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Wondering if your PC is reaching the internet speed you pay for from your provider? Here’s our simple guide on how to check your internet connection speed.

You might be an avid online gamer, an enthusiastic consumer of streaming services in a busy household or a parent who had kids complaining about a laggy connection, there are plenty of reasons to wonder what your connection speed is and if it’s enough for your home’s needs.

Whatever the reason, we’ve got a straightforward guide to checking your speeds on Windows 11. While this guide is for Windows 11 PCs, you can visit the same speed test we recommend on any browser, whether that’s on a Mac, tablet or phone.

What you’ll need

  • A Windows 11 PC

The Short Version

  1. Open a web browser
  2. Head to Google
  3. Search for Check internet speed
  4. Click RUN SPEED TEST
  5. Wait for the speed test to complete
  6. View the test results
  1. Step
    1

    Open a web browser

    First, you want to open a web browser. You can use whichever you like, so feel free to use your typical browser of choice, whether that’s Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox or something else. Do this by opening the Start menu and searching for your browser, if it isn’t already on your taskbar.Open web browser

  2. Step
    2

    Head to Google

    Now that you’ve got your web browser open, enter “Google” into the search bar and press the “Enter” key.Open Google

  3. Step
    3

    Search for Check internet speed

    With Google open, search for “Check internet speed” to take you to Google’s own internet speed test.Search check internet speed

  4. Step
    4

    Click RUN SPEED TEST

    You’ll now be able to see the internet connection speed test, click the button marked “RUN SPEED TEST” to start the test.

  5. Step
    5

    Wait for the speed test to complete

    The speed test takes around a minute to run. You can observe the download and upload tests running.wait for test speed

  6. Step
    6

    View the test results

    Once the test is complete, Google will show you the results and you can see your internet connection speeds.Internet connection speed results

Troubleshooting

What options do I have to check my internet connection speed?

The above guide uses the Google internet connection speed test as it is simple to find and use but Fast.com and SpeedTest by Ookla are also easy-to-use popular options.

How can I check my router speed in Windows 11?

If, rather than looking to check the internet connection speed of a specific device, you want to check the internet speeds being provided directly to your router before being dispersed over Wi-Fi to your various device then you can. Head to Settings > Network & internet > Wi-Fi. Then, select your Wi-Fi network and view the speed listed next to the Link speed (Receive/Transmit) section.

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

