How to check your internet connection speed on Windows 11

Wondering if your PC is reaching the internet speed you pay for from your provider? Here’s our simple guide on how to check your internet connection speed.

You might be an avid online gamer, an enthusiastic consumer of streaming services in a busy household or a parent who had kids complaining about a laggy connection, there are plenty of reasons to wonder what your connection speed is and if it’s enough for your home’s needs.

Whatever the reason, we’ve got a straightforward guide to checking your speeds on Windows 11. While this guide is for Windows 11 PCs, you can visit the same speed test we recommend on any browser, whether that’s on a Mac, tablet or phone.

What you’ll need

A Windows 11 PC

The Short Version

Open a web browser Head to Google Search for Check internet speed Click RUN SPEED TEST Wait for the speed test to complete View the test results

Step

1 Open a web browser First, you want to open a web browser. You can use whichever you like, so feel free to use your typical browser of choice, whether that’s Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox or something else. Do this by opening the Start menu and searching for your browser, if it isn’t already on your taskbar. Step

2 Head to Google Now that you’ve got your web browser open, enter “Google” into the search bar and press the “Enter” key. Step

3 Search for Check internet speed With Google open, search for “Check internet speed” to take you to Google’s own internet speed test. Step

4 Click RUN SPEED TEST You’ll now be able to see the internet connection speed test, click the button marked “RUN SPEED TEST” to start the test. Step

5 Wait for the speed test to complete The speed test takes around a minute to run. You can observe the download and upload tests running. Step

6 View the test results Once the test is complete, Google will show you the results and you can see your internet connection speeds.