Sometimes the best way to express yourself online is with the right GIF. We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to post a GIF on Facebook.

Believe it or not, there was a point in time when you couldn’t share a GIF on Facebook – at least not without heading to a third-party website like Giphy and sharing the GIF from there.

Thankfully, Facebook now has an entire GIF library built into its post function. Keep reading to learn how to post a GIF in your Facebook status or on a Facebook page, or scroll down to the bottom of this page for advice on posting a GIF in a Facebook comment or uploading your own custom GIF from your desktop.

What you’ll need

A Facebook account

A PC, tablet or smartphone

The Short Version

Open Facebook Click What’s On Your Mind Select GIF Scroll or search to find a GIF Click on a GIF Hit Post