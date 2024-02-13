Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to post a GIF on Facebook

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Sometimes the best way to express yourself online is with the right GIF. We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to post a GIF on Facebook.

Believe it or not, there was a point in time when you couldn’t share a GIF on Facebook – at least not without heading to a third-party website like Giphy and sharing the GIF from there.

Thankfully, Facebook now has an entire GIF library built into its post function. Keep reading to learn how to post a GIF in your Facebook status or on a Facebook page, or scroll down to the bottom of this page for advice on posting a GIF in a Facebook comment or uploading your own custom GIF from your desktop.

What you’ll need 

  • A Facebook account 
  • A PC, tablet or smartphone

The Short Version 

  1. Open Facebook
  2. Click What’s On Your Mind
  3. Select GIF
  4. Scroll or search to find a GIF
  5. Click on a GIF
  6. Hit Post

How to post a GIF on Facebook

  1. Step
    1

    Open Facebook

    We’ll be using screenshots from the Facebook website but you can also post GIFs through the mobile app. How to post a GIF on Facebook

  2. Step
    2

    Click What’s On Your Mind

    This is where you can post Facebook statuses. How to post a GIF on Facebook

  3. Step
    3

    Select GIF

    You can also add text at this stage if you plan to caption your GIF. How to post a GIF on Facebook

  4. Step
    4

    Use the search bar to find a GIF

    Or scroll down to look through Facebook’s suggested GIFs. How to post a GIF on Facebook

  5. Step
    5

    Click on a GIF

    This will select that GIF. How to post a GIF on Facebook

  6. Step
    6

    Hit Post to share

    This is your final chance to add a caption or tag a friend in the post. How to post a GIF on Facebook

Troubleshooting

How to comment a GIF on Facebook

You can also share a GIF in a comment on someone else’s Facebook post. To do this, simply click the GIF button next to the Write A Comment box under any post and use the search tool to find a GIF.

How to upload your own GIF to Facebook

To upload your own GIF, simply open the Facebook status box and click Photo/Video. Click Add Photos/Videos and choose a GIF from your device to upload. Then, click Post.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …









