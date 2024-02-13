How to post a GIF on Facebook
Sometimes the best way to express yourself online is with the right GIF. We’ve put together this guide to teach you how to post a GIF on Facebook.
Believe it or not, there was a point in time when you couldn’t share a GIF on Facebook – at least not without heading to a third-party website like Giphy and sharing the GIF from there.
Thankfully, Facebook now has an entire GIF library built into its post function. Keep reading to learn how to post a GIF in your Facebook status or on a Facebook page, or scroll down to the bottom of this page for advice on posting a GIF in a Facebook comment or uploading your own custom GIF from your desktop.
What you’ll need
- A Facebook account
- A PC, tablet or smartphone
The Short Version
- Open Facebook
- Click What’s On Your Mind
- Select GIF
- Scroll or search to find a GIF
- Click on a GIF
- Hit Post
How to post a GIF on Facebook
Step
1
Open Facebook
We’ll be using screenshots from the Facebook website but you can also post GIFs through the mobile app.
Step
2
Click What’s On Your Mind
This is where you can post Facebook statuses.
Step
3
Select GIF
You can also add text at this stage if you plan to caption your GIF.
Step
4
Use the search bar to find a GIF
Or scroll down to look through Facebook’s suggested GIFs.
Step
5
Click on a GIF
This will select that GIF.
Step
6
Hit Post to share
This is your final chance to add a caption or tag a friend in the post.
Troubleshooting
You can also share a GIF in a comment on someone else’s Facebook post. To do this, simply click the GIF button next to the Write A Comment box under any post and use the search tool to find a GIF.
To upload your own GIF, simply open the Facebook status box and click Photo/Video. Click Add Photos/Videos and choose a GIF from your device to upload. Then, click Post.