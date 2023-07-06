Meta has officially launched its newest social media platform Threads, prompting many of us to head to the app store to check out this text-based version of Instagram. Here’s how to make sure your account is private.

You can select your privacy settings while setting up your Threads account, but what do you do if you’ve already signed in? Keep reading to learn how to make your Threads account private.

What you’ll need:

An iOS or Android device

The Threads app

The Short Version

Open the Threads app Tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner Tap the circular icon in the top left corner Toggle the Private Profile button on