How to make your Threads account private

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Meta has officially launched its newest social media platform Threads, prompting many of us to head to the app store to check out this text-based version of Instagram. Here’s how to make sure your account is private.

You can select your privacy settings while setting up your Threads account, but what do you do if you’ve already signed in? Keep reading to learn how to make your Threads account private.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iOS or Android device 
  • The Threads app 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Threads app
  2. Tap the profile icon in the bottom right corner
  3. Tap the circular icon in the top left corner
  4. Toggle the Private Profile button on

How to make your Threads account private

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Threads app

    If you haven’t already signed in with your Instagram account, you can choose to make your Threads account private while doing so. How to make your Threads account private

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the profile icon

    This button can be found in the bottom right corner of the app. How to make your Threads account private

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the circular icon in the top left corner

    This will take you to your account’s privacy settings. How to make your Threads account private

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle the Private Profile button on

    Your Threads account is now private. How to make your Threads account private

Troubleshooting

How to make your Threads account public

To make your Threads account public again, simply follow the steps above but toggle Private Profile off instead of on.

How to make your Threads account private while signing up

If you haven’t signed up to Threads yet, you can choose to make your account private while signing up for an account.

To do this, simply sign in to Threads with your Instagram username and password, set up your profile and tap Private Profile when you get to the Privacy page. Then follow the instructions on screen to finish creating your account.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

