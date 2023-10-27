Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to leave an Instagram Broadcast channel

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

In early 2023, Instagram announced a new feature called Broadcast channels and, in September, the feature finally made its way to the UK.

Instagram Broadcast channels are essentially large-scale, primarily one-sided group chats that allow creators to message large numbers of people at one time. Creators can use text, photo, video, voice notes and polls to communicate with their followers, updating them with news and account changes and sharing behind-the-scenes moments without overcrowding their feed.

Those who join the channel can react to messages and participate in polls, allowing them to provide feedback and share their own opinions (albeit, without the option to respond in words).

However, joining a Broadcast channel ultimately means more Instagram notifications which might not be something you’re interested in. We’ve put together this guide to show you how to leave any Broadcast channel with just a few taps.

What you’ll need: 

  • A smartphone or tablet
  • An Instagram account

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Broadcast channel you wish to leave
  2. Tap the name of the Broadcast channel
  3. Select Leave 
  4. Tap Leave again to confirm

How to leave an Instagram Broadcast channel

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Broadcast channel you wish to leave

    You can find your Broadcast channels by heading to that user’s profile or by tapping a notification from that channel. How to leave an Instagram Broadcast channel

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the name of the Broadcast channel

    This is the bold text at the top of the screen. How to leave an Instagram Broadcast channel

  3. Step
    3

    Select Leave

    You can also choose to Mute the chat if you don’t want to leave but no longer wish to receive notifications from the channel. How to leave an Instagram Broadcast channel

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Leave again to confirm

    You will no longer see messages from this channel. How to leave an Instagram Broadcast channel

Troubleshooting

How to join an Instagram Broadcast channel

You can join (or rejoin) a Broadcast channel by heading to the profile of any user with their own channel, tapping the name of the channel below their Instagram bio and hitting Join.

You can also find invitations to join the channels of accounts you follow in your notifications tab.

How to mute an Instagram Broadcast channel

If you just want to stop receiving messages and notifications from a Broadcast channel you’ve joined, follow the steps above but select Mute instead of Leave.

You might like…

How to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro

How to crop a video in Adobe Premiere Pro

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
How to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone

How to cancel subscriptions on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
How to make an AI Wallpaper on Android

How to make an AI Wallpaper on Android

Max Parker 11 hours ago
How to set up Face Unlock on Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

How to set up Face Unlock on Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Max Parker 12 hours ago
How to cancel NOW

How to cancel NOW

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to make Snapchat filters

How to make Snapchat filters

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.