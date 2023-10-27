How to leave an Instagram Broadcast channel

In early 2023, Instagram announced a new feature called Broadcast channels and, in September, the feature finally made its way to the UK.

Instagram Broadcast channels are essentially large-scale, primarily one-sided group chats that allow creators to message large numbers of people at one time. Creators can use text, photo, video, voice notes and polls to communicate with their followers, updating them with news and account changes and sharing behind-the-scenes moments without overcrowding their feed.

Those who join the channel can react to messages and participate in polls, allowing them to provide feedback and share their own opinions (albeit, without the option to respond in words).

However, joining a Broadcast channel ultimately means more Instagram notifications which might not be something you’re interested in. We’ve put together this guide to show you how to leave any Broadcast channel with just a few taps.

What you’ll need:

A smartphone or tablet

An Instagram account

The Short Version

Open the Broadcast channel you wish to leave Tap the name of the Broadcast channel Select Leave Tap Leave again to confirm