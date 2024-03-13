Spotify has recently added a new feature to its service, allowing certain users to watch music videos from the platform. Here’s to get it working.

Currently in beta mode and only available for Premium listeners in 11 markets, including the UK, Germany and Sweden, Spotify users can now watch music videos for supported tracks via their iOS, Android, desktop or TV app.

If you’re a Premium listener and based in one of the select countries, keep reading to find out how to watch music videos on Spotify.

What you’ll need:

A Premium Spotify account based in one of the following countries: UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia and Kenya.

The short version:

Open your Spotify homepage

Select the Search button

Search for the song, album or artist you’d like to play

Choose a song with a video icon

Select the Now Playing view

Click on Switch to Video

Watch the video in the top right corner

Activate full screen mode

View the video in full screen mode

Step

1 Open your Spotify homepage For this demonstration we’ll be using the desktop app but the steps are similar on other apps. Step

2 Select the Search button You’ll find this on the left side panel. Step

3 Search for the song, album or artist you’d like to play Note that not all songs currently support the music video feature. Step

4 Select a song with a video icon If supported, you’ll see the video icon listed underneath the song title. Step

5 Select Now Playing view You’ll find this at the bottom right of the screen. This will bring up the Now Playing view on the right-hand side of the screen. Step

6 Click on Switch to Video On the Now Playing view panel, select Switch to Video underneath the album art. Step

7 View the video in the top right corner It’s worth noting that when screenshotting a video on Spotify, it appears as a black screen as shown here. If you follow the steps yourself however then you’ll be able to see the video as normal. Step

8 Activate full screen mode If you want to watch the video in full screen mode, hover your mouse over the playing video and you’ll see the icon for full screen mode, as shown here. Select this. Step

9 View the video in full screen mode Again, when screenshotting videos it will appear as a black screen.