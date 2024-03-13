Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch music videos on Spotify

Spotify has recently added a new feature to its service, allowing certain users to watch music videos from the platform. Here’s to get it working.

Currently in beta mode and only available for Premium listeners in 11 markets, including the UK, Germany and Sweden, Spotify users can now watch music videos for supported tracks via their iOS, Android, desktop or TV app.

If you’re a Premium listener and based in one of the select countries, keep reading to find out how to watch music videos on Spotify.

What you’ll need:

  • A Premium Spotify account based in one of the following countries: UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Brazil, Colombia, Philippines, Indonesia and Kenya.

The short version:

  • Open your Spotify homepage
  • Select the Search button
  • Search for the song, album or artist you’d like to play
  • Choose a song with a video icon
  • Select the Now Playing view
  • Click on Switch to Video
  • Watch the video in the top right corner
  • Activate full screen mode
  • View the video in full screen mode

  1. Step
    1

    Open your Spotify homepage

    For this demonstration we’ll be using the desktop app but the steps are similar on other apps.Spotify homepage on desktop app

  2. Step
    2

    Select the Search button

    You’ll find this on the left side panel.Spotify homepage with search icon highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Search for the song, album or artist you’d like to play

    Note that not all songs currently support the music video feature.Spotify search screen

  4. Step
    4

    Select a song with a video icon

    If supported, you’ll see the video icon listed underneath the song title.Spotify Artist page

  5. Step
    5

    Select Now Playing view

    You’ll find this at the bottom right of the screen. This will bring up the Now Playing view on the right-hand side of the screen.Spotify playing song with Now playing view highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Click on Switch to Video

    On the Now Playing view panel, select Switch to Video underneath the album art.Spotify with song playing

  7. Step
    7

    View the video in the top right corner

    It’s worth noting that when screenshotting a video on Spotify, it appears as a black screen as shown here. If you follow the steps yourself however then you’ll be able to see the video as normal.Spotify with music video playing

  8. Step
    8

    Activate full screen mode

    If you want to watch the video in full screen mode, hover your mouse over the playing video and you’ll see the icon for full screen mode, as shown here. Select this.Spotify now playing view with song play and fullscreen mode highlighted

  9. Step
    9

    View the video in full screen mode

    Again, when screenshotting videos it will appear as a black screen.Full screen music video in Spotify

Troubleshooting

Why do only certain songs have music videos?

The beta version of music videos on Spotify has just begun rolling out, and currently only has a limited catalogue of music videos available. However, this does include huge artists such as Ed Sheeran, Doja Cat and Ice Spice. 

Spotify has told users to “stay tuned as we hope to expand the catalogue of music videos and bring the feature to more users and countries.”

How do you stop the music video and return to background listening?

On the Now Playing screen, press Switch to Audio to return to just the usual music track.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

