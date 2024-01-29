Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use your iPhone as a Wi-Fi hotspot

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you have an iPhone, whether it’s a newly launched iPhone 15 or you’re still clinging on to one of the originals, you will have access to a mobile hotspot.

A mobile hotspot acts just like Wi-Fi and allows you to connect your computer, tablet or any other device that uses Wi-Fi to the internet using your phone’s mobile network. 

Using your iPhone as a Wi-Fi hotspot is incredibly useful when you don’t have Wi-Fi access on your other devices but still need to use the internet. Luckily, setting up your iPhone’s hotspot is incredibly quick and easy. Keep reading to learn how to use your iPhone as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

What you’ll need:

  • iPhone
  • Mobile data

The short version:

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Find Personal Hotspot
  3. Turn the toggle on
  4. (Optional step) Change the password

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    The Settings app should be on your home screen already, but you can search for it by scrolling across to your app library.iPhone home page with Settings app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Find Personal Hotspot

    Tap on Personal HotspotiPhone settings page with personal hotspot labelled

  3. Step
    3

    Turn toggle on

    Tap the toggle next to “Allow others to join” to turn this feature on. When the white dot is on the right, this means your hotspot is on and discoverable.
    iPhone Personal Hotspot page with toggle on

  4. Step
    4

    (Optional) Change the password.

    Tap the password if you’d like to change this to something else. When connecting to the hotspot from another device, you’ll need this password to connect to the hotspot. Once this is done, the process is complete.
    iPhone edit password for Personal Hotspot

Troubleshooting

How do I turn off my hotspot?

It’s easy to turn off your hotspot as it’s just the same way you turned it on. Simply start from step one again and instead of tapping on the toggle for step three, turn it off. You’ll know it’s off as the toggle will be on the left.

How do I change my iPhone’s name?

By default your iPhone will be called “Your Name’s iPhone” but you can change this by tapping on Settings – General – About – Name. Enter a new name, then tap Done.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

