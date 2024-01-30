Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use your Android phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Most Android phones on the market can be turned into a Wi-Fi hotspot. A mobile hotspot acts just like Wi-Fi, allowing you to connect any device that uses Wi-Fi to the internet, just by using your phone’s mobile network. 

Using your Android phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot is a really useful feature when you don’t have Wi-Fi access on other devices, but still need to use the internet. Setting up the hotspot on your device is incredibly quick and easy. Keep reading to learn how to use your Android as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

What you’ll need:

  • Any Android smartphone
  • Mobile data

The short version:

  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap Network and Internet
  • Tap Hotspot and tethering
  • Tap Wi-Fi hotspot
  • Activate Use Wi-Fi hotspot
  • Press on hotspot password
  • Create your own password
  • Find your phone’s hotspot on another device

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    You will find the settings app in your app library.Android Step One - Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Network and Internet

    If you can’t immediately find Network and Internet, then type this in the search bar and it will come up.Android Step Two - network and internet

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Hotspot and tethering

    Located underneath Airplane Mode.Android Step Three - Hotspot

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Wi-Fi hotspot

    This should be the top option in the menu.
    Android Step Four - Click on Wifi Hotspot

  5. Step
    5

    Activate Use Wi-Fi hotspot

    To turn this on, simply tap the toggle, turning it from left to right.Android Step Five - Activate use Wifi

  6. Step
    6

    Press on Hotspot password

    There will be a randomised one there, however you can change this with the next step.Android Step Six - Hold on Hotspot password

  7. Step
    7

    Create your own password

    This is optional but can make it easier when connecting other devices to your Wi-Fi hotspot. Choose something secure that you can remember.Android Step Seven - Create password

  8. Step
    8

    Find your phone’s hotspot on another device

    You should now be able to see your phone listed on other devices’ Wi-Fi networks. Simply hit connect and type in the password, and then you should be connected. Make sure your 4G/5G connection is activated on your phone in order for this to work. Android Step Eight - Find Hotspot

Troubleshooting:

What if I can’t see my hotspot on my other device?

Make sure the device you’d like to connect to the hotspot is close enough to your phone. Also make sure the 4G/5G is activated on your phone, and double check the hotspot has been turned on, as shown in step 5.

How will I know which Wi-Fi network is my hotspot?

Underneath Use Wi-Fi hotspot (from step five), you will see Device name listed underneath. Click on this to see what your hotspot is named (it’ll likely just be the name of your phone). You can change the name here too.

You might like…

How to use your iPhone as a Wi-Fi hotspot

How to use your iPhone as a Wi-Fi hotspot

Jessica Gorringe 18 hours ago
How to delete a Snapchat account

How to delete a Snapchat account

Max Parker 18 hours ago
How to move and remove photo subjects on the Samsung Galaxy S24

How to move and remove photo subjects on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
How to change the font size and shape on a Kindle

How to change the font size and shape on a Kindle

Max Parker 5 days ago
How to remove all your books from a Kindle online

How to remove all your books from a Kindle online

Max Parker 5 days ago
How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

How to use real-time translation on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words