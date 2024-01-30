How to use your Android phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot

Most Android phones on the market can be turned into a Wi-Fi hotspot. A mobile hotspot acts just like Wi-Fi, allowing you to connect any device that uses Wi-Fi to the internet, just by using your phone’s mobile network.

Using your Android phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot is a really useful feature when you don’t have Wi-Fi access on other devices, but still need to use the internet. Setting up the hotspot on your device is incredibly quick and easy. Keep reading to learn how to use your Android as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

What you’ll need:

Any Android smartphone

Mobile data

Step

1 Open the Settings app You will find the settings app in your app library. Step

2 Tap Network and Internet If you can’t immediately find Network and Internet, then type this in the search bar and it will come up. Step

3 Tap Hotspot and tethering Located underneath Airplane Mode. Step

4 Tap Wi-Fi hotspot This should be the top option in the menu.

Step

5 Activate Use Wi-Fi hotspot To turn this on, simply tap the toggle, turning it from left to right. Step

6 Press on Hotspot password There will be a randomised one there, however you can change this with the next step. Step

7 Create your own password This is optional but can make it easier when connecting other devices to your Wi-Fi hotspot. Choose something secure that you can remember. Step

8 Find your phone’s hotspot on another device You should now be able to see your phone listed on other devices’ Wi-Fi networks. Simply hit connect and type in the password, and then you should be connected. Make sure your 4G/5G connection is activated on your phone in order for this to work.