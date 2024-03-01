How to use Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone

We’ve all experienced the frustration of not having a reliable phone signal and subsequently being unable to make a phone call. Luckily, you don’t have to rely on your mobile network to make phone calls, by enabling Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone.

Read on to learn how to enable Wi-Fi Calling on your iPhone and ensure you are always able to make and receive calls when connected to a Wi-Fi network.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running the most recent software update

The short version:

Enter Settings on your iPhone

Select Phone

Tap on Wi-Fi Calling

Turn on Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone

Tap Enable

Step

1 Enter Settings on your iPhone If the app isn’t on your home screen then you can find it by tapping Search towards the bottom of the screen and searching for Settings. Step

2 On your iPhone, enter Settings and select Phone You will have to scroll down to find this listed on your apps. Otherwise, you can search for it in the Settings search bar. Step

3 Tap on Wi-Fi Calling You’ll also see here whether or not it’s already enabled. If it is turned on, then you won’t have to do anything else. Step

4 Turn on Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone Simply tap the toggle to turn this feature on. Step

5 Tap Enable Once you turn Wi-Fi Calling on, this message will appear, explaining that your location connection may be sent to your mobile provider. This can be adjusted in Settings. If you’re happy with this, tap Enable.