Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Wi-Fi Calling on iPhone

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

We’ve all experienced the frustration of not having a reliable phone signal and subsequently being unable to make a phone call. Luckily, you don’t have to rely on your mobile network to make phone calls, by enabling Wi-Fi calling on your iPhone.

Read on to learn how to enable Wi-Fi Calling on your iPhone and ensure you are always able to make and receive calls when connected to a Wi-Fi network.

What you’ll need:

  • An iPhone running the most recent software update

The short version:

  • Enter Settings on your iPhone
  • Select Phone
  • Tap on Wi-Fi Calling
  • Turn on Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone
  • Tap Enable

  1. Step
    1

    Enter Settings on your iPhone

    If the app isn’t on your home screen then you can find it by tapping Search towards the bottom of the screen and searching for Settings.iPhone Home Screen with Settings app highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    On your iPhone, enter Settings and select Phone

    You will have to scroll down to find this listed on your apps. Otherwise, you can search for it in the Settings search bar.Phone highlighted from Settings menu on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on Wi-Fi Calling

    You’ll also see here whether or not it’s already enabled. If it is turned on, then you won’t have to do anything else.Wifi Calling highlighted on Phone menu on iPhone

  4. Step
    4

    Turn on Wi-Fi Calling on This iPhone

    Simply tap the toggle to turn this feature on.Turn on Wifi Calling on iPhone

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Enable

    Once you turn Wi-Fi Calling on, this message will appear, explaining that your location connection may be sent to your mobile provider. This can be adjusted in Settings. If you’re happy with this, tap Enable.Enable Wifi Calling on iPhone

Troubleshooting

Is it possible to receive Wi-Fi calls from other Apple devices, such as iPads or Macs?

It is possible to receive Wi-Fi calls from your other Apple devices, such as iPads or Macs, without a mobile network connection. To enable this, enter your iPhone Settings and tap Phone.
Tap Wi-Fi Calling. Toggle on Add Wi-Fi Calling for Other Devices. Toggle on Allow Call on Other Devices and select the device you want to make Wi-Fi calls on.

How do I enable Wi-Fi calling on an iPad or iPod Touch?

After making sure you have enabled your iPhone to allow Wi-Fi calling on other devices, enter your iPad or iPod Touch’s Settings then select FaceTime. Then toggle on Calls From iPhone.

Can I enable Wi-Fi calling on a Mac?

Like above, once you’ve made sure you have enabled your iPhone to allow Wi-Fi calling on other devices, enter the FaceTime app on your Mac and select FaceTime Preferences. Then toggle on Calls from iPhone.

You might like…

How to verify game files on Steam

How to verify game files on Steam

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
How to transfer data from your PS4 to PS5

How to transfer data from your PS4 to PS5

Max Parker 2 days ago
How to select multiple photos on iPhone

How to select multiple photos on iPhone

Jessica Gorringe 7 days ago
How to stop apps opening on startup in Windows 11

How to stop apps opening on startup in Windows 11

Jessica Gorringe 7 days ago
How to pair a PS5 controller

How to pair a PS5 controller

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to change a page name on Facebook

How to change a page name on Facebook

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words