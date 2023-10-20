How to use the web wings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The web wings are one of the most notable new additions to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, allowing you to travel through New York at high speeds, especially in locations where swinging isn’t possible.

The web wings are also compulsory for select missions, especially if you’re travelling over large bodies of water with no nearby skyscraper to latch onto with your web.

However, it’s easy to forget how to actually use the web wings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, so we’ve created this handy step-by-step guide.

What you’ll need

PS5

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

The short version

Find a high location Jump into the air Press triangle on the DualSense controller Use the left analogue stick to navigate Spider-Man Use wind tunnels to gain momentum

Step

1 Find a high location You’ll need to find a high-up location before you activate your web wings, otherwise you’ll just splat on the ground. Either climb up a building, or start swinging. Step

2 Jump into the air Once you’ve found a high location to embark from, jump into midair. If you’re swinging instead, you can simply let go of your webbing while up in the sky. Step

3 Press triangle on the DualSense controller While you’re in midair, press triangle on the DualSense controller. This will activate the web wings. Step

4 Use the left analogue stick to navigate Spider-Man By default, the web wings controls will be inverted by the Y-axis, so moving the analogue stick down will see Spider-Man veer upwards and vice versa. You can remove the inverted controls (or even add inversion for side-to-side movement) by diving into the settings. Step

5 Use wind tunnels to gain momentum The wing suit is dependent on momentum, so you’ll start falling to the ground when gliding too far. An easy way to gain momentum is to use wind tunnels. Keep an eye out for gusts of wind, as when approached, you’ll notice glow-up rings appear. Glide through them and then you’ll pick up speed while using the web wings to keep you up in the air for longer.