How to use the iPhone’s handy Measure app

No tape measure? No problem – there’s an app for that. This article explains how to use the Measure app on your iPhone.

If you’d like to size up an object that’s in front of you, but happen to have left your ruler on the desk at home, then you can always rely on your iPhone to help you out of a tight spot.

The handy Measure app allows you to size up objects that are visible through the camera, so it’s a great tool to have at hand when you need it most. This guide will show you how you can make use of it, and fortunately, the process is a very straightforward one.

What we used

We used the iPhone 13, but you can use the iPhone SE (1st gen or later), the iPhone 6s or later, the iPad (5th generation or later), the iPad Pro, and the iPod Touch (7th generation)

The Short Version

Open the Measure app

Find the object in your viewfinder

Tap the Plus button when the white dot is at the top and bottom of the object

Step

1 Open the Measure app First of all, find the Measure app on your iPhone. By default, it’s in a folder named Utilities on your home screen. Step

2 Find the object in your viewfinder Get the object you want to measure in your viewfinder, and once the iPhone has scanned its surroundings you can start to measure it manually. Step

3 Tap the Plus button when the white dot is at each end of the object Position the white dot that rests in the middle of the screen first at one end of the object, tap the Plus sign, and then at the other end of the object, and tap Plus again. To save the image with its measurement, tap the shutter button at the bottom right of the screen.