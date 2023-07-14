How to use the Glyph timer on the Nothing Phone (2)

If you want to make the most out of your Nothing Phone (2) handset then you need to know how to use all the Glyph interface features.

The Glyph Interface can be used for a multitude of tasks; one of the most notable being a visual timer, displayed by a circle that decreases in size as the timer runs out.

If you want to know how you can set up a visual Glyph timer on your Nothing Phone (2) then keep reading, as we’re going to be running you through the process in this handy guide.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

Go to Settings

Tap Glyph interface

Tap Glyph timer

Tap Set Glyph timer

Set the time

Put your phone face-down on a table to begin the timer