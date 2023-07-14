How to use the Glyph timer on the Nothing Phone (2)
If you want to make the most out of your Nothing Phone (2) handset then you need to know how to use all the Glyph interface features.
The Glyph Interface can be used for a multitude of tasks; one of the most notable being a visual timer, displayed by a circle that decreases in size as the timer runs out.
If you want to know how you can set up a visual Glyph timer on your Nothing Phone (2) then keep reading, as we’re going to be running you through the process in this handy guide.
Step
1
Go to Settings
Turn on your Nothing Phone (2) and open up the Settings app from your Homescreen. It should look like a cog icon.
Step
2
Tap Glyph Interface
Tap on the button called Glyph Interface from the Settings page.
Step
3
Tap Glyph timer
Tap on the button called Glyph timer from Settings.
Step
4
Tap Set Glyph timer
Tap on the button called Set Glyph timer to continue. It will also tell you what the last timer you set was.
Step
5
Set the time
Now you’re able to pick the length of your timer.
Step
6
Put your phone face-down on a table to begin the timer
Place your Nothing Phone (2) face down on the table so you can see the timer as it ticks down. The timer shows as a circle, decreasing in size as the timer runs down.
Troubleshooting
No, unfortunately, the only way to set up a timer using the Glyph Interface is through the method outlined above.
Yes, you can also set regular timers that will not show up visually using the Glyph Interface if you prefer.