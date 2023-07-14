Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use the Glyph timer on the Nothing Phone (2)

If you want to make the most out of your Nothing Phone (2) handset then you need to know how to use all the Glyph interface features.

The Glyph Interface can be used for a multitude of tasks; one of the most notable being a visual timer, displayed by a circle that decreases in size as the timer runs out. 

If you want to know how you can set up a visual Glyph timer on your Nothing Phone (2) then keep reading, as we’re going to be running you through the process in this handy guide. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to Settings
  • Tap Glyph interface
  • Tap Glyph timer
  • Tap Set Glyph timer
  • Set the time
  • Put your phone face-down on a table to begin the timer

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Turn on your Nothing Phone (2) and open up the Settings app from your Homescreen. It should look like a cog icon. Go to Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Glyph Interface

    Tap on the button called Glyph Interface from the Settings page.Click on the Glyph

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Glyph timer

    Tap on the button called Glyph timer from Settings. Toggle the lights

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Set Glyph timer

    Tap on the button called Set Glyph timer to continue. It will also tell you what the last timer you set was. Turn on the timer

  5. Step
    5

    Set the time

    Now you’re able to pick the length of your timer. Set the timer

  6. Step
    6

    Put your phone face-down on a table to begin the timer

    Place your Nothing Phone (2) face down on the table so you can see the timer as it ticks down. The timer shows as a circle, decreasing in size as the timer runs down. Nothing Phone 2 Glyph Timer

Troubleshooting

Can you create a shortcut to set up the Glyph timer?

No, unfortunately, the only way to set up a timer using the Glyph Interface is through the method outlined above.

Can you set timers without the Glyph timer?

Yes, you can also set regular timers that will not show up visually using the Glyph Interface if you prefer.

