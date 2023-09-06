How to use the Boost Pack in Starfield

One of the best features in Starfield is the ability to use the Boost Pack to propel yourself in the air.

This can be useful for traversing mountainous planets, or even gaining a vantage point over an enemy. Plus, it’s a really fun tool to use.

However, you’ll need to complete a few steps before you’re able to start using your Boost Pack. So follow the below steps to start propelling yourself around alien planets.

What you’ll need

Step

1 Open up the Settings menu You can do this by clicking the button with three horizontal stacked lines found on the Xbox controller. Step

2 Select Skills This should be located in the top-right side of the screen. Step

3 Navigate to the Tech skill tree Press RB (the front shoulder button on the right) to move over to the Tech skill tree. Step

4 Select Boost Pack training This should be found on the top row, the second closest option to the left. Step

5 Unlock Rank 1 If you have an available skill point, you can unlock this ability. If not, you’ll need to wait until you next level up your character. Step

6 Return to the main settings menu and select Inventory Press B on the Xbox controller until you return to the main settings window, with your character displayed in the centre. This should be found on the bottom-right side of the screen.

Step

7 Scroll down to Packs The Packs option is positioned as the third highest option, sandwiched between Spacesuits and Helmets. Step

8 Equip a pack Select any pack by pressing A on your controller. If you don’t have any packs, they’re easy enough to find. They’re often dropped by downed humans, and can be purchased from vendors. Step

9 Return to the game Repeatedly press B on your controller to return to the game. Step

10 Double press Y to use the Boost Pack If you followed the above steps correctly, you should be able to use the Boost Pack. Press Y to jump into the air, and then press Y again to use the Boost Pack to jet up into the air. You can’t keep thrusting into the air non-stop, as fuel will need to be replenished over time.