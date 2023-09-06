Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use the Boost Pack in Starfield

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

One of the best features in Starfield is the ability to use the Boost Pack to propel yourself in the air. 

This can be useful for traversing mountainous planets, or even gaining a vantage point over an enemy. Plus, it’s a really fun tool to use. 

However, you’ll need to complete a few steps before you’re able to start using your Boost Pack. So follow the below steps to start propelling yourself around alien planets. 

Pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder for 29% less than RRP

Pre-order Super Mario Bros. Wonder for 29% less than RRP

ShopTo is offering Super Mario Bros. Wonder on pre-order for just £42.85, which is a 29% saving on the game’s £59.99 RRP.

  • ShopTo
  • Save 29%
  • Now £42.85
View Deal

What you’ll need

The Short Version

  1. Open up the Settings menu
  2. Select Skills
  3. Navigate to the Tech skill tree
  4. Select Boost Pack training
  5. Unlock Rank 1
  6. Return to the main settings menu 
  7. Select Inventory 
  8. Scroll down to Packs
  9. Equip a pack
  10. Return to the game 
  11. Double press Y to use the Boost Pack 

  1. Step
    1

    Open up the Settings menu

    You can do this by clicking the button with three horizontal stacked lines found on the Xbox controller. Xbox controller

  2. Step
    2

    Select Skills

    This should be located in the top-right side of the screen.How to use the Jet Pack in Starfield

  3. Step
    3

    Press RB (the front shoulder button on the right) to move over to the Tech skill tree.How to use the Jet Pack in Starfield

  4. Step
    4

    Select Boost Pack training

    This should be found on the top row, the second closest option to the left. How to use the Jet Pack in Starfield

  5. Step
    5

    Unlock Rank 1

    If you have an available skill point, you can unlock this ability. If not, you’ll need to wait until you next level up your character. How to use the Jet Pack in Starfield

  6. Step
    6

    Return to the main settings menu and select Inventory

    Press B on the Xbox controller until you return to the main settings window, with your character displayed in the centre. This should be found on the bottom-right side of the screen. 
    How to use the Jet Pack in Starfield

  7. Step
    7

    Scroll down to Packs

    The Packs option is positioned as the third highest option, sandwiched between Spacesuits and Helmets. How to use the Jet Pack in Starfield

  8. Step
    8

    Equip a pack

    Select any pack by pressing A on your controller. If you don’t have any packs, they’re easy enough to find. They’re often dropped by downed humans, and can be purchased from vendors. How to use the Jet Pack in Starfield

  9. Step
    9

    Return to the game 

    Repeatedly press B on your controller to return to the game. Starfield How to use Jet Pack

  10. Step
    10

    Double press Y to use the Boost Pack 

    If you followed the above steps correctly, you should be able to use the Boost Pack. Press Y to jump into the air, and then press Y again to use the Boost Pack to jet up into the air. You can’t keep thrusting into the air non-stop, as fuel will need to be replenished over time. How to use the Jet Pack in Starfield

Troubleshooting

How do you get a Boost Pack in Starfield?

It’s fairly easy to get a Boost Pack. Looting downed enemies will often reward you with a Boost Pack, while you’ll also be rewarded with one after completing an early story mission.

How do I get a skill point?

You’ll need to gain a skill point in order to unlock Boost Pack training. In order to do this, you need to level up your character by gaining experience points. Defeating enemies and completing story/side quests are the easiest ways to achieve this.

You might like…

How to switch weapons in Starfield

How to switch weapons in Starfield

Ryan Jones 23 hours ago
How to check for updates on Steam

How to check for updates on Steam

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
How to sign up to the PS5 beta

How to sign up to the PS5 beta

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to check which Xbox software version you’re running

How to check which Xbox software version you’re running

Adam Speight 1 month ago
How to share games on Steam

How to share games on Steam

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
How to see your play time on the Nintendo Switch

How to see your play time on the Nintendo Switch

Gemma Ryles 2 months ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.