When it comes to organising different open apps, Windows has MacOS beat. But you may not known split screen is actually possible on a Mac. It’s called Split View. Here’s how to use split screen on a Mac.

You may not know about Windows excellent Snap Groups and Snap Layouts if you’re a dedicated Mac user but, if you do, you are probably pretty jealous. The Windows feature lets you easily organise up to four tabs in many layouts on your screen for easy multi-tasking.

MacOS does not have any kind of snap feature but it does offer Split View. Split View is a take on a split screen that lets you fit a window to each half of your display. This is how to use split screen on a Mac.

What you’ll need:

A Mac

The Short Version

Open two app windows

Hover over the green button to the top left of a window

Select “Tile Window to Left of Screen”

Click the second window to attach to right of screen

Step

1 Open two app windows Open the two app windows that you’d like to use in Split View. Step

2 Hover over the green button to the top left of a window Go to the green traffic light button to the top left of the window you’d like to attach to the left half of the screen. Step

3 Select “Tile Window to Left of Screen” A menu will appear. Select “Tile Window to Left of Screen” (you can also select “Tile Window to Right of Screen” if you prefer). Step

4 Click the second window to attach to right of screen Hover over the second window and it will be outlined, then select it to attach to the right half of the screen (or the left if you select right for the other half).