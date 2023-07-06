Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use split screen on a Mac

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

When it comes to organising different open apps, Windows has MacOS beat. But you may not known split screen is actually possible on a Mac. It’s called Split View. Here’s how to use split screen on a Mac.

You may not know about Windows excellent Snap Groups and Snap Layouts if you’re a dedicated Mac user but, if you do, you are probably pretty jealous. The Windows feature lets you easily organise up to four tabs in many layouts on your screen for easy multi-tasking.

MacOS does not have any kind of snap feature but it does offer Split View. Split View is a take on a split screen that lets you fit a window to each half of your display. This is how to use split screen on a Mac.

What you’ll need:

  • A Mac

The Short Version

  • Open two app windows
  • Hover over the green button to the top left of a window
  • Select “Tile Window to Left of Screen”
  • Click the second window to attach to right of screen
Apple TV+

Apple TV+

The Home of Apple Originals. Enjoy star-studded, award-winning series, films, and more.  Grab your 7 day free trial now.

  • Apple
  • 7 day free trial
  • £6.99 p/m
Sign up

  1. Step
    1

    Open two app windows

    Open the two app windows that you’d like to use in Split View.Open two windows

  2. Step
    2

    Hover over the green button to the top left of a window

    Go to the green traffic light button to the top left of the window you’d like to attach to the left half of the screen.Hover or hold over green button to top left of window

  3. Step
    3

    Select “Tile Window to Left of Screen”

    A menu will appear. Select “Tile Window to Left of Screen” (you can also select “Tile Window to Right of Screen” if you prefer).Tile window to left of screen

  4. Step
    4

    Click the second window to attach to right of screen

    Hover over the second window and it will be outlined, then select it to attach to the right half of the screen (or the left if you select right for the other half).Select second window

Troubleshooting

How do you switch between windows on a Mac?

Select Command+Tab to return to your previous window on a Mac. Hold Command and press the Tab key, then select Left or Right to cycle through all open windows on a Mac.

You might like…

How to delete Threads

How to delete Threads

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
How to change your profile picture on Threads

How to change your profile picture on Threads

Gemma Ryles 9 hours ago
How to make your Threads account private

How to make your Threads account private

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
How to sign up and download Instagram Threads

How to sign up and download Instagram Threads

Hannah Davies 12 hours ago
How to enable the StandBy mode in iOS 17 on the iPhone

How to enable the StandBy mode in iOS 17 on the iPhone

Max Parker 2 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor
Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.