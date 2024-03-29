How to use hot corners on a Mac

Hot corners on macOS allows you to assign functions to each of the four corners of your Mac’s screen. Whether you use an iMac or Macbook, you can quickly trigger an action by simply moving your cursor to a corner of the screen.

For example, you can assign one corner to open Launchpad or another that quickly turns your Mac to sleep mode.

Setting up hot corners is incredibly easy and can make navigating your Mac much smoother. Read on to see how to set up hot corners and how to use the feature.

What you’ll need:

A Mac (either a Macbook or iMac)

The short version:

Open System Settings on your Mac Select Desktop & Dock in the sidebar On the Desktop & Dock page, scroll down and click the Hot Corners button at the right Assign a function to each corner Click Done

Step

1 Open System Settings on your Mac This can be done by either selecting the System Settings app or by opening the Apple menu in the top-left corner, then clicking on the System Settings option as shown here.

Step

2 Select Desktop & Dock in the sidebar Note that you may need to scroll down to find this. Step

3 On the Desktop & Dock page, scroll down and click the Hot Corners button at the right You will need to scroll right down to the bottom of the page to find this.

Step

4 Assign a function to each corner Select a function for each corner by selecting its drop-down menu button. Remember, each option correlates to the corners of your screen.



By default, the bottom-right hot corner will be assigned as a shortcut to Quick Note, but you can change this if you prefer.



Step

5 Click Done Once you’re happy with your options, select Done and your choices will save automatically. To test your hot corner, simply move your cursor to the corner (or corners) you’ve assigned an action to.

