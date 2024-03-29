Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use hot corners on a Mac

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Hot corners on macOS allows you to assign functions to each of the four corners of your Mac’s screen. Whether you use an iMac or Macbook, you can quickly trigger an action by simply moving your cursor to a corner of the screen.

For example, you can assign one corner to open Launchpad or another that quickly turns your Mac to sleep mode. 

Setting up hot corners is incredibly easy and can make navigating your Mac much smoother. Read on to see how to set up hot corners and how to use the feature.

What you’ll need:

  • A Mac (either a Macbook or iMac)

The short version:

  1. Open System Settings on your Mac
  2. Select Desktop & Dock in the sidebar
  3. On the Desktop & Dock page, scroll down and click the Hot Corners button at the right
  4. Assign a function to each corner
  5. Click Done

  1. Step
    1

    Open System Settings on your Mac

    This can be done by either selecting the System Settings app or by opening the Apple menu in the top-left corner, then clicking on the System Settings option as shown here.
    Apple Menu on Mac with System Settings option highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Select Desktop & Dock in the sidebar

    Note that you may need to scroll down to find this.Settings app with Desktop & Dock menu highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    On the Desktop & Dock page, scroll down and click the Hot Corners button at the right

    You will need to scroll right down to the bottom of the page to find this.
    Desktop & Dock page open with Hot Corners button highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Assign a function to each corner

    Select a function for each corner by selecting its drop-down menu button. Remember, each option correlates to the corners of your screen.

    By default, the bottom-right hot corner will be assigned as a shortcut to Quick Note, but you can change this if you prefer. 

    Hot Corner setup page

  5. Step
    5

    Click Done

    Once you’re happy with your options, select Done and your choices will save automatically. To test your hot corner, simply move your cursor to the corner (or corners) you’ve assigned an action to.
    Hot Corners page with Done highlighted

Troubleshooting

Can you turn off hot corners?

To turn off hot corners, repeat steps one to three. Then, instead of assigning each corner with an action, set all corners to blank – as shown here.
Hot Corners page with no functions set

I keep accidentally triggering actions, how can I stop this?

You can set a modifier key, which will require a key press when you move your cursor to that corner and not just a hover, subsequently stopping you from accidentally triggering your hot corner.

While on step four, press and hold the Command key while viewing the pop-up menus and you’ll see the Command sign on the option list, as shown here. Once you choose this and select done, you’ll need to be holding the Command key down while hovering your mouse over the corner to select it.
Hot Corners page with Lock Screen assigned to top left option with a modifier key set

You might like…

How to use a laptop as a monitor

How to use a laptop as a monitor

Ryan Jones 3 days ago
How to set up profiles in Safari on macOS

How to set up profiles in Safari on macOS

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
How to lock cells in Google Sheets

How to lock cells in Google Sheets

Jessica Gorringe 3 weeks ago
How to add a checkbox in Google Sheets

How to add a checkbox in Google Sheets

Jessica Gorringe 3 weeks ago
How to disable audio and video calls on Twitter/X

How to disable audio and video calls on Twitter/X

Jessica Gorringe 3 weeks ago
How to stop apps opening on startup in Windows 11

How to stop apps opening on startup in Windows 11

Jessica Gorringe 1 month ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words