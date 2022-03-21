How to use a PS5 controller on PC

If you managed to pick up a PS5 console but also own a gaming PC, you may be wondering if you can use the PS5 DualSense controller on a PC.

With its adaptive triggers and impressive haptic technology, it’s well worth trying to take advantage of its features on another platform if you have the means. In this guide we’re going to take you through the process of connecting the PS5 DualSense controller to your PC using USB or Bluetooth, so you can make the most of your PC games with Sony’s sleek controller.

Before we get started, it’s worth noting that the DualSense is fairly new and doesn’t have any official drivers on PC. You can still pair it with any PC, but it means your mileage will vary between games, depending on their level of DualSense compatibility.

Hardware Used

PC

PS5 DualSense Controller

The Short Version

Use a USB cable for wired connectivity

If your PC has Bluetooth, you can connect wirelessly

Hold the PlayStation and Share buttons to enter pairing mode

Add a device via your PC’s Bluetooth menu to pair the controller

Step

1 How to connect a PS5 controller to PC via USB Connecting a PS5 controller to your PC via USB is very simple. First, you need to check which USB ports your PC has. Some modern PCs will have USB-C ports built-in alongside USB-A, while most older PCs will only have USB-A.



Now you just need to use the appropriate cable to make the connection. Every PS5 comes with a USB-A to USB-C cable which you will likely be using to charge the DualSense controller. You can use this cable to make the connection between your PS5 and your PC, and as long as the game you’re playing supports the controller, your PC should instantly recognise the DualSense and let you control your game with it.

Step

2 How to connect a PS5 controller to PC via Bluetooth Establishing a wireless Bluetooth connection between your PS5 controller and your PC is a little trickier than the USB method. The main caveat is that your PC will need some sort of Bluetooth capability, which doesn’t necessarily come as standard. If it doesn’t have Bluetooth, you can buy a cheap Bluetooth USB adapter and plug it in to create an external Bluetooth system.



Once you have Bluetooth functionality, press the Windows key on your PC and type ‘Bluetooth’ to get to the Bluetooth menu. At the top, click ‘Add Bluetooth or other device’ and then ‘Bluetooth’ in the pop-up that follows. Pick up your DualSense for this next part. With the controller off, hold down the PlayStation button and the Share button and, after a few seconds, the controller’s light will start blinking quickly. This means the controller is ready to pair with your PC. Back on your PC, look for the controller in the list of devices (it will be marked by a controller symbol) and click on it to finish the pairing process.