How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge

The DualSense Edge is the latest controller for the PS5 to be released by Sony. It has the same shape and general design as the base DualSense but features brand-new buttons and more customisation options than ever.

It comes bundled with a white carrying case and multiple accessories, including a new braided USB-C cable and charger lock, so your device won’t become disconnected during intensive gaming sessions.

If you’ve purchased a DualSense Edge and you’re wondering how you can remap the buttons, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process step by step.

What you’ll need:

A DualSense Edge controller

A PS5

The Short Version

Turn on your PS5

Press the Function button

Click the hamburger button on the controller

Click Create Custom Profile

Press OK

Press Customise Button Assignments

Remap the buttons

Press Back to Game

Step

1 Turn on your PS5 Turn on your PS5 and log into your profile. Step

2 Press the Function button Press one of the two Function buttons, they are located below the joysticks. Step

3 Click the hamburger button on the controller You will be presented with a small drop-down menu once you have pressed the Function button. Keep holding it and then press the hamburger button on the DualSense Edge controller. It’s on the right-hand side of the controller and looks like three lines stacked on top of each other. Step

4 Click Create Custom Profile Go to the top of the screen and click on the Create Custom Profile button. Step

5 Press OK You will be given the option of naming your new Custom Profile. Once you have named it, click OK. Step

6 Press Customise Button Assignments From the menu presented, click on Customise Button Assignments. It is the top option. Step

7 Remap the buttons Here, you can remap almost every button on the DualSense Edge, including the new back buttons. Step

8 Press Back to Game Once you have configured the buttons on the DualSense Edge, click Back to Game. These profiles can be altered and adjusted as many times as you want, and you can create four dedicated profiles.