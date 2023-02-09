 large image

How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

The DualSense Edge is the latest controller for the PS5 to be released by Sony. It has the same shape and general design as the base DualSense but features brand-new buttons and more customisation options than ever. 

It comes bundled with a white carrying case and multiple accessories, including a new braided USB-C cable and charger lock, so your device won’t become disconnected during intensive gaming sessions. 

If you’ve purchased a DualSense Edge and you’re wondering how you can remap the buttons, then make sure you keep reading, as we’re going to be running through the process step by step. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Turn on your PS5
  • Press the Function button
  • Click the hamburger button on the controller
  • Click Create Custom Profile
  • Press OK
  • Press Customise Button Assignments
  • Remap the buttons
  • Press Back to Game

  1. Step
    1

    Turn on your PS5

    Turn on your PS5 and log into your profile. How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge 4

  2. Step
    2

    Press the Function button

    Press one of the two Function buttons, they are located below the joysticks.How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge 4

  3. Step
    3

    Click the hamburger button on the controller

    You will be presented with a small drop-down menu once you have pressed the Function button. Keep holding it and then press the hamburger button on the DualSense Edge controller. It’s on the right-hand side of the controller and looks like three lines stacked on top of each other.How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge 4

  4. Step
    4

    Click Create Custom Profile

    Go to the top of the screen and click on the Create Custom Profile button.How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge 4

  5. Step
    5

    Press OK

    You will be given the option of naming your new Custom Profile. Once you have named it, click OK. How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge 4

  6. Step
    6

    Press Customise Button Assignments

    From the menu presented, click on Customise Button Assignments. It is the top option. How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge 4

  7. Step
    7

    Remap the buttons

    Here, you can remap almost every button on the DualSense Edge, including the new back buttons. How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge 4

  8. Step
    8

    Press Back to Game

    Once you have configured the buttons on the DualSense Edge, click Back to Game. These profiles can be altered and adjusted as many times as you want, and you can create four dedicated profiles. How to remap the buttons on the DualSense Edge 4

Troubleshooting

How many profiles can you create on the DualSense Edge?

You can create up to four dedicated custom profiles that can be accessed by clicking on the Function button. You can also create other profiles and switch them out whenever you need them. 

What new buttons are on the DualSense Edge?

There are two new Function buttons on the DualSense Edge, as well as two back buttons that can be customised with either a lever or dome design. 

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

