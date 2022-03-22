If you’re looking to keep the PS5 controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic vibrations in good shape, then you’re going to want to know how to update a PS5 controller.

The DualSense is one of the most exciting things about Sony’s latest console, and in this guide, we’re going to show you how to update the PS5 controller’s software so that there are no compromises when you’re playing the latest games.

Performing a PS5 controller update is a simple process, and is usually something that the console will prompt you to do automatically when a software revision arrives. Updates happen semi-regularly and are usually pushed to adapt to new games and features or fix software errors.

What we used

PS5

PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

Plug the DualSense into the PS5 via the supplied USB charging cable

Follow the on-screen prompts to update the controller, and don’t disconnect it

Unplug the controller when the update finishes

Check your controller software is up to date via the Accessories menu

Step

1 If a controller update is ready, you will be prompted to connect and update the DualSense controller when you turn on your PS5. Step

2 Connect the DualSense controller to the PS5 via USB Use the supplied charging cable to plug the DualSense into your PS5 to prepare for the update. As long as it is connected properly, you will be able to press ‘Update Now’. Don’t disconnect the controller while the update is in progress. You can also delay the prompt by 24 hours if you don’t want to update it right away. Step

3 Your PS5 controller will now be updated to the latest software, and you can safely unplug the cable to use the DualSense wirelessly.

Step

4 Check your controller’s device software If you want to make sure the update worked, head to the Settings menu, then Accessories and finally Controllers. In the ‘Wireless Controller Device Software’ tab, it should say ‘Up to date’.

