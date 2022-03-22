 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to update a PS5 controller

Jordan Oloman By Jordan Oloman

If you’re looking to keep the PS5 controller’s adaptive triggers and haptic vibrations in good shape, then you’re going to want to know how to update a PS5 controller.

The DualSense is one of the most exciting things about Sony’s latest console, and in this guide, we’re going to show you how to update the PS5 controller’s software so that there are no compromises when you’re playing the latest games. 

Performing a PS5 controller update is a simple process, and is usually something that the console will prompt you to do automatically when a software revision arrives. Updates happen semi-regularly and are usually pushed to adapt to new games and features or fix software errors.

What we used

  • PS5
  • PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

  • Plug the DualSense into the PS5 via the supplied USB charging cable
  • Follow the on-screen prompts to update the controller, and don’t disconnect it
  • Unplug the controller when the update finishes
  • Check your controller software is up to date via the Accessories menu

  1. Step
    1

    Receive a prompt to update your PS5 controller

    If a controller update is ready, you will be prompted to connect and update the DualSense controller when you turn on your PS5.

  2. Step
    2

    Connect the DualSense controller to the PS5 via USB

    Use the supplied charging cable to plug the DualSense into your PS5 to prepare for the update. As long as it is connected properly, you will be able to press ‘Update Now’. Don’t disconnect the controller while the update is in progress. You can also delay the prompt by 24 hours if you don’t want to update it right away.

  3. Step
    3

    Disconnect the DualSense controller once the update has been completed

    Your PS5 controller will now be updated to the latest software, and you can safely unplug the cable to use the DualSense wirelessly.

  4. Step
    4

    Check your controller’s device software

    If you want to make sure the update worked, head to the Settings menu, then Accessories and finally Controllers. In the ‘Wireless Controller Device Software’ tab, it should say ‘Up to date’.

FAQs

Will the PS5 controller update automatically?

If you’re connected to the internet, the PS5 will push DualSense updates as they are available.

Can I use a PS5 controller that isn’t updated to the latest software?

You can delay the update by 24 hours, but it’s worth updating the controller as soon as a software revision is available so that you can enjoy your games worry-free.

You might like…

How to use a PS5 controller on PC

How to use a PS5 controller on PC

Jordan Oloman 1 day ago
Jordan Oloman
By Jordan Oloman
Jordan is a freelance writer from Newcastle whose gaming palate was moulded by Jet Set Radio Future and Psychonauts as a boy. Now he's all grown up, he loves to write about the intersection of music a…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.