If you’re stuck with an embarrassing, dated, or just plain old PlayStation Network name, then you might want to know how to change your PS5 name.

Now that you’ve got your hands on Sony’s latest console, it’s probably a good time to start fresh and provide a new moniker to all the people you meet in online multiplayer games. In this guide, we’re going to walk you through the simple process of changing your PlayStation Network username on your PS5.

Before we start, it’s worth knowing that if you just want an account on your PS5 for local co-op, you can easily create a user and register a name without any limits by clicking on the profile button in the top-right corner of the Home Screen, then Switch User, and finally Add User. From there, you’ll be able to create a new user on your PS5 with a custom name.

Hardware Used

PS5

PS5 DualSense controller

The Short Version

Head to the settings menu from the PS5 home screen

Navigate to Users and Accounts, then Accounts, Profile and finally Online ID

Redeem your free name change if it’s your first time, or pay to change your name

Step

1 Navigate to the settings menu on your PS5 From the PS5 home screen, use your PS5 controller to select the settings menu via the button in the top-right corner, which is shown as a little cog. Step

2 Select Users and Accounts Select the Users and Accounts menu from within the settings menu Step

3 Select Account Select the Account menu within the Users and Accounts menu. This is where you can change the data attached to your profile. Step

4 Select Profile, and then Online ID Within the Accounts menu, select Profile and then select Online ID. Step

5 Pick a new PS5 name Within the Online ID screen, you will be able to enter a new name in the field. As long as the proposed name isn’t already in use by another user, you can commit to it and change your PS5 name.



Bear in mind that you’ll probably be asked to log in again across apps and online portals where you use your PlayStation account, now that you’ve reset your moniker.