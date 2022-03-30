How to change your PS5 name
If you’re stuck with an embarrassing, dated, or just plain old PlayStation Network name, then you might want to know how to change your PS5 name.
Now that you’ve got your hands on Sony’s latest console, it’s probably a good time to start fresh and provide a new moniker to all the people you meet in online multiplayer games. In this guide, we’re going to walk you through the simple process of changing your PlayStation Network username on your PS5.
Before we start, it’s worth knowing that if you just want an account on your PS5 for local co-op, you can easily create a user and register a name without any limits by clicking on the profile button in the top-right corner of the Home Screen, then Switch User, and finally Add User. From there, you’ll be able to create a new user on your PS5 with a custom name.
Hardware Used
- PS5
- PS5 DualSense controller
The Short Version
- Head to the settings menu from the PS5 home screen
- Navigate to Users and Accounts, then Accounts, Profile and finally Online ID
- Redeem your free name change if it’s your first time, or pay to change your name
Step
1
Navigate to the settings menu on your PS5
From the PS5 home screen, use your PS5 controller to select the settings menu via the button in the top-right corner, which is shown as a little cog.
Step
2
Select Users and Accounts
Select the Users and Accounts menu from within the settings menu
Step
3
Select Account
Select the Account menu within the Users and Accounts menu. This is where you can change the data attached to your profile.
Step
4
Select Profile, and then Online ID
Within the Accounts menu, select Profile and then select Online ID.
Step
5
Pick a new PS5 name
Within the Online ID screen, you will be able to enter a new name in the field. As long as the proposed name isn’t already in use by another user, you can commit to it and change your PS5 name.
Bear in mind that you’ll probably be asked to log in again across apps and online portals where you use your PlayStation account, now that you’ve reset your moniker.
FAQs
Your first PlayStation Network name change is on the house, but subsequent changes will cost £7.99 each, so choose your new name wisely.
You may lose access to certain content and in-game progress if you change your name, as not all games support the ID change feature, which was introduced in 2019.