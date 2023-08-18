Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to upload a video to YouTube

YouTube is the world’s biggest online video platform, allowing all of its users to upload videos for the world to see. Many people have made a career out of this, as generating enough views can generate income through advertising. 

If you’ve created your own video and want to share it with the world, then we’ve created this guide to explain how you can upload a video to YouTube in a few simple steps. 

This guide has been created specifically for the web browser version on desktop. If you want to upload a video via mobile instead, then check out our Troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page.

What you will need

  • YouTube account
  • Video to upload 
  • PC, tablet or phone
  • Internet connection
The Short Version 

  1. Click on the camera icon on YouTube homepage
  2. Click on Upload Video in dropdown menu
  3. Select the video file you want to upload
  4. Write in a title and description 
  5. Assign a thumbnail
  6. Read through the remaining checks
  7. Press Next
  8. Choose to assign subtitles, then press Next
  9. Press Next again
  10. Choose visibility settings and publish date
  11. Press Publish 

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the camera icon on YouTube homepage

    In the top-right corner of the page, you should see a video camera icon with a plus symbol. Press it. How to upload a video to YouTube

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Upload Video in dropdown menu

    A dropdown menu should appear. You should pick the top option: Upload VideoHow to upload a video to YouTube

  3. Step
    3

    Select the video file you want to upload

    After clicking on Select Files, you’ll need to locate the video that you’ve saved on your PC. Select the video file, and press Open. This will differ slightly if you’re not using Windows. How to upload a video to YouTube

  4. Step
    4

    Write in a title and description 

    This is an important step, as it will determine how easy it is for Youtube users to locate your video, as well as giving an instant idea of what your video is about. How to upload a video to YouTube

  5. Step
    5

    Assign a thumbnail

    This will be the picture displayed to people when browsing the YouTube timeline. YouTube provides the option to pick a still from your video, or to upload a separate thumbnail that you have created – the latter is usually the better option. How to upload a video to YouTube

  6. Step
    6

    Read through the remaining checks

    There are numerous more checkboxes you may need to tick, such as confirming whether this video is made for children, appropriate for those under 18 and is a paid promotion. You can also assign tags, enable comments and make likes visible. How to upload a video to YouTube

  7. Step
    7

    Press Next

    Once you’re happy with all those settings, press the Next button in the bottom-right corner. How to upload a video to YouTube

  8. Step
    8

    Choose to assign subtitles, then press Next

    You’ll then be given the option to add your own subtitles, add an end screen and add cards. Once sorted, press Next. How to upload a video to YouTube

  9. Step
    9

    Press Next again

    YouTube will then quickly check whether your video infringes copyright laws. If approved, you should be able to press Next. How to upload a video to YouTube

  10. Step
    10

    Choose visibility settings and publish date

    The visibility settings will determine whether every single person on YouTube can see your video, or just people that have been sent the link. It’s a good option to get approval from someone else before making the video public. You also have the option to schedule the video for a specific date and time, or publish immediately.How to upload a video to YouTube

  11. Step
    11

    Click Publish

    Once you’re happy with all of the various settings for your video, you can press Publish. You should then get confirmation, and be offered the chance to share the video to various social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter and Reddit.How to upload a video to YouTube

Troubleshooting

Can you upload YouTube videos from your phone?

Yes you can. After opening up the YouTube app, press the ‘plus’ icon at the bottom of your screen, then click on upload video. You’ll then be asked to create a title, description and configure numerous settings. Once completed, you can publish your video on YouTube.

Why can’t I upload a video to YouTube?

If your video is failing to upload, it’s possible that you’re using a video file format that isn’t supported, or your internet connection isn’t fast enough.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

