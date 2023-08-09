How to undo a repost on TikTok

If you accidentally reposted a video on TikTok and want to remove it from your feed, make sure you follow these simple steps.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps on the market right now, with around 34 million videos posted to the platform every single day.

TikTok also gives its users the ability to repost videos to their own profiles. With so many videos available to repost, it’s likely that you will accidentally repost something that you don’t want to keep on your profile.

If that does happen to you, then you will want to make sure that you can undo it. Thankfully, undoing a repost on TikTok is very easy and can be achieved in just a few simple steps.

Keep reading to find out how you can undo a repost on TikTok, so you can get back to enjoying all the videos the platform has to offer.

What you’ll need:

A TikTok account

The Short Version

Go to the video you reposted

Tap the Share Menu

Press Remove repost

Check your post has been removed