How to undo a repost on TikTok

If you accidentally reposted a video on TikTok and want to remove it from your feed, make sure you follow these simple steps.

TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps on the market right now, with around 34 million videos posted to the platform every single day. 

TikTok also gives its users the ability to repost videos to their own profiles. With so many videos available to repost, it’s likely that you will accidentally repost something that you don’t want to keep on your profile. 

If that does happen to you, then you will want to make sure that you can undo it. Thankfully, undoing a repost on TikTok is very easy and can be achieved in just a few simple steps.

Keep reading to find out how you can undo a repost on TikTok, so you can get back to enjoying all the videos the platform has to offer. 

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to the video you reposted
  • Tap the Share Menu
  • Press Remove repost
  • Check your post has been removed

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the video you reposted

    Log into your TikTok account. Go to your profile and find the video that you reposted. Click on the Menu button

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Share Menu

    Tap the Share Menu. It sits on the right side at the bottom of the screen. TikTok Share

  3. Step
    3

    Press Remove repost

    Click on the Remove repost button, it is yellow and sits on the left side of the screen. Click on the remove repost button

  4. Step
    4

    Check your repost has been removed

    Once the video has been removed from your profile, you will get a small pop-up at the top of the screen confirming that your repost has been removed. Confirm that the post has gone

Troubleshooting

How many videos can I repost on my TikTok account?

You can repost and share any videos you find on TikTok, there is no limit.

