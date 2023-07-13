Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn off the Glyph lights on the Nothing Phone (2)

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Nothing Phone (2) has finally been announced and has an improved Glyph interface compared to its predecessor.

The Nothing Phone (2) is available in the UK, America and Europe. The base model – which features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage – can be found for £579/$599/€679. 

It comes with many new features compared to its predecessor, arguably the most notable being the improved Glyph interface. The Glyph interface is essentially a range of LEDs embedded into the transparent rear of the device and comes with a variety of functions. 

It can be used as a fill light for the camera in low-light environments and can flash with customised lights when you are called or sent a notification. It can even display a countdown timer and deliver app status updates from apps like Uber and Deliveroo. 

Black Friday-level iPhone 14 deal

Black Friday-level iPhone 14 deal

Now you’re chance to get the iPhone 14 with 100GB of data for just £36.99 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • No upfront cost
  • Only £36.99/month
View Deal

Since the Glyph interface is a set of flashing lights, you may find that you don’t want it turned on at all times. Not only will it drain the battery faster, but you may not want your phone lighting up in a room in certain situations. 

Thankfully, turning off the Glyph interface feature couldn’t be easier. Read on to discover our simple step-by-step guide that will show you how to toggle your Glyph interface feature on your Nothing Phone (2). 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Nothing Phone (2)

The Short Version 

  • Go to Settings
  • Tap Glyph interface
  • Toggle off Glyph lights

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Go to the Settings app on your Nothing Phone (2). It has a small cog as its icon. Go to Settings

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Glyph interface

    Tap on the button called Glyph interface. You should find it underneath Notifications. Click the button called Glyph interface

  3. Step
    3

    Toggle off Glyph lights

    From here you can turn the Glyph lights on and off. This can be done at any time.Turn off the lights

Troubleshooting

What is the Nothing Phone (2) Glyph interface?

The Glyph interface is a range of LEDs embedded into the rear of the transparent phone that can be used for various functions. This includes flashing to indicate a call or message or acting as a fill-in light for the camera in low-light environments.

You might like…

How to install the iOS 17 Public Beta on an iPhone

How to install the iOS 17 Public Beta on an iPhone

Max Parker 7 hours ago
How to only see Threads from people you follow

How to only see Threads from people you follow

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

How to find your Instagram followers on Threads

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to change your profile picture on Threads

How to change your profile picture on Threads

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to enable the StandBy mode in iOS 17 on the iPhone

How to enable the StandBy mode in iOS 17 on the iPhone

Max Parker 1 week ago
How to prevent an app from using data on Android

How to prevent an app from using data on Android

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.