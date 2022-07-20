 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn off Night Mode on iPhone

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

If you don’t want your iPhone to make certain adjustments when shooting in lowlight conditions, just follow these steps.

Many smartphones, including iPhones, have lots of clever software at play to enhance photos that you take with the camera. This can be especially useful when you’re shooting in darkness and there’s no enough natural light to illuminate the scene, and for the most part we’ve been highly impressed by the results achieved by the iPhone’s Night Mode.

However, if you find these enhanced images too artificial-looking or are merely curious to see what difference Night Mode actually makes, then you can turn off this automatic effect on your iPhone by following our guide below.

The first two steps refer to switching Night Mode off for one shooting session; the remaining steps explain how to turn it off for good.

What we used

  • We used an iPhone 13, but you can use any iPhone that has iOS 15 or above.

The Short Version

  • Tap the yellow button when shooting in the dark
  • Adjust the Night Mode dial to zero
  • Open the Settings app
  • Tap Camera
  • Go to Preserve Settings
  • Toggle the Night Mode switch to on

  1. Step
    1

    Tap the yellow button when shooting in the dark

    When your camera app is open and you’re shooting in lowlight conditions, tap the yellow button above the viewfinder. It may have a number from 1s to 3s, which dictates how long the Night Mode shooting process lasts.

  2. Step
    2

    Adjust the Night Mode dial to zero

    After pressing this button, a dial will appear at the bottom of the screen. Turn it all the way to zero to switch Night Mode off.

  3. Step
    3

    Open the Settings app

    If you want to take more permanent action against Night Mode, then you’ll need to open up the Settings app on your iPhone. This has an icon like a mechanical cog.

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Camera

    Scroll down the options, and tap on Camera to change its settings.

  5. Step
    5

    Go to Preserve Settings

    Once you’re in the Camera’s setting menu, tap on the option which says Preserve Settings.

  6. Step
    6

    Toggle the Night Mode switch to on

    Now, simply tap on the Night Mode toggle so that it is green, meaning that it is on. From now, Night Mode should be disabled by default.

Troubleshooting

How can I enable Night Mode again?

Just as in the steps described above, you can reinstate it by tapping on the Night Mode symbol when shooting in the dark, and to permanently change it back to the original settings you can tap the toggle to off.

Would you advise me to switch Night Mode off or on?

Our opinion is that the iPhone’s Night Mode does an excellent job of restoring detail and reducing noise when you’re shooting in difficult lowlight conditions, so for most users we’d recommend keeping it on.

You might like…

How to turn on keyboard haptics in iOS 16

How to turn on keyboard haptics in iOS 16

Max Parker 3 hours ago
How to turn on your iPhone’s Low Power Mode

How to turn on your iPhone’s Low Power Mode

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
How to set a default browser on iOS

How to set a default browser on iOS

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
How to change your iPhone wallpaper

How to change your iPhone wallpaper

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
How to clear your cache in Safari

How to clear your cache in Safari

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
How to keep your home cool in a heatwave

How to keep your home cool in a heatwave

David Ludlow 1 day ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.