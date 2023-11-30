How to turn off Double Tap on Apple Watch Series 9

One of the biggest new features of the 2023 duo of new Apple Watch models is a new gesture – but what if you’re not a fan of Double Tap?

By default, the two Apple Watch variants launched in 2023 – the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 – come with the Double Tap gesture enabled if they are running the latest version of watchOS.

While it’s tricky to perform the gesture if you’re not purposely doing it, it possible to disable it completely if you know you’re never going to use it. Here’s how.

What you’ll need:

Either an Apple Watch Series 9 or an Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Short Version

Unlock the Watch

Open the app menu

Scroll to Settings

Tap Gestures

Tap Double Tap

Toggle it off