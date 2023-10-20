Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to take a photo in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Peter Parker may be a web-swinging hero, but he’s also skilled with a camera. As a result, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 allows you to take photos of anything that catches your eye in New York. 

There are also a number of side quests in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that task you with taking snaps of points of interest, such as children playing with a Captain America frisbee. 

Taking these photos will earn you experience points, which can eventually result in skill points for unlocking or upgrading skills. Plus, taking photos of strange-looking events allows you to share the moment with friends on social media. 

But how do you actually take photos in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? With so many different controls to remember it can be easy to forget, so we’ve created this step-by-step guide to help you out. 

What you’ll need

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
  • PS5

The Short Version 

  1. Swipe up on the DualSense touchpad
  2. Hold down L2 to focus on the subject
  3. Press R1 to take the photo
  4. Admire your new snap 

  1. Step
    1

    Swipe up on the DualSense touchpad

    Once you’ve found the perfect angle for your shot, swipe up on the DualSense’s touchpad to activate the camera. How to take a photo in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  2. Step
    2

    Hold down L2 to focus on the subject

    Hold down on L2 will zoom in on your target, and enter a first-person perspective of Spider-Man. How to take a photo in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  3. Step
    3

    Press R1 to take the photo

    Once your subject is in focus and you’re happy with the shot, press R1 on the to-right edge of the PS5 controller. How to take a photo in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

  4. Step
    4

    Admire your new snap 

    After releasing L2, you’ll see your newly taken photo pop up on the screen. Marvel at your masterpiece. How to take a photo in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Troubleshooting

Is there a Photo Mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Yes, there’s a separate Photo Mode in the game that allows you to take a photo of Spider-Man and his surroundings. This mode isn’t required for in-game missions, but is still useful to get stills of Peter and Miles in the middle of a fight. You can access this mode by pressing the Options button on the PS5 controller.

You might like…

How to parry in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

How to parry in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
How to use the web wings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

How to use the web wings in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ryan Jones 5 hours ago
How to format SD card on Steam Deck

How to format SD card on Steam Deck

Ryan Jones 1 week ago
How to sell your ship in Starfield

How to sell your ship in Starfield

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to store items in your ship on Starfield

How to store items in your ship on Starfield

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
How to use the Boost Pack in Starfield

How to use the Boost Pack in Starfield

Ryan Jones 1 month ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.