How to take a photo in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Peter Parker may be a web-swinging hero, but he’s also skilled with a camera. As a result, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 allows you to take photos of anything that catches your eye in New York.

There are also a number of side quests in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that task you with taking snaps of points of interest, such as children playing with a Captain America frisbee.

Taking these photos will earn you experience points, which can eventually result in skill points for unlocking or upgrading skills. Plus, taking photos of strange-looking events allows you to share the moment with friends on social media.

But how do you actually take photos in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? With so many different controls to remember it can be easy to forget, so we’ve created this step-by-step guide to help you out.

What you’ll need

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

PS5

The Short Version

Swipe up on the DualSense touchpad Hold down L2 to focus on the subject Press R1 to take the photo Admire your new snap

Step

1 Swipe up on the DualSense touchpad Once you’ve found the perfect angle for your shot, swipe up on the DualSense’s touchpad to activate the camera. Step

2 Hold down L2 to focus on the subject Hold down on L2 will zoom in on your target, and enter a first-person perspective of Spider-Man. Step

3 Press R1 to take the photo Once your subject is in focus and you’re happy with the shot, press R1 on the to-right edge of the PS5 controller. Step

4 Admire your new snap After releasing L2, you’ll see your newly taken photo pop up on the screen. Marvel at your masterpiece.