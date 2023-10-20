How to take a photo in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Peter Parker may be a web-swinging hero, but he’s also skilled with a camera. As a result, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 allows you to take photos of anything that catches your eye in New York.
There are also a number of side quests in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 that task you with taking snaps of points of interest, such as children playing with a Captain America frisbee.
Taking these photos will earn you experience points, which can eventually result in skill points for unlocking or upgrading skills. Plus, taking photos of strange-looking events allows you to share the moment with friends on social media.
But how do you actually take photos in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? With so many different controls to remember it can be easy to forget, so we’ve created this step-by-step guide to help you out.
What you’ll need
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- PS5
The Short Version
- Swipe up on the DualSense touchpad
- Hold down L2 to focus on the subject
- Press R1 to take the photo
- Admire your new snap
Step
1
Swipe up on the DualSense touchpad
Once you’ve found the perfect angle for your shot, swipe up on the DualSense’s touchpad to activate the camera.
Step
2
Hold down L2 to focus on the subject
Hold down on L2 will zoom in on your target, and enter a first-person perspective of Spider-Man.
Step
3
Press R1 to take the photo
Once your subject is in focus and you’re happy with the shot, press R1 on the to-right edge of the PS5 controller.
Step
4
Admire your new snap
After releasing L2, you’ll see your newly taken photo pop up on the screen. Marvel at your masterpiece.
Troubleshooting
Yes, there’s a separate Photo Mode in the game that allows you to take a photo of Spider-Man and his surroundings. This mode isn’t required for in-game missions, but is still useful to get stills of Peter and Miles in the middle of a fight. You can access this mode by pressing the Options button on the PS5 controller.