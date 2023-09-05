Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to switch weapons in Starfield

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Starfield is a huge game, packed to the brim with explorable planets, an arsenal of weapons and engaging side missions. However, it can be guilty of not providing enough information for players to complete simple tasks such as swapping weapons. 

It’s important to use a variety of weapons in Starfield, not only because shotguns and sniper rifles can suit different situations, but also because you’ll likely find yourself running out of ammunition frequently. 

If you’ve found yourself scratching your head when trying to find the quickest way to swap between weapons without diving into the start menu, then you’re in the right place. We’ve created this guide explaining how you use the shortcut menu to swap between guns in a matter of seconds. Keep reading on for the full breakdown. 

What you’ll need:

The Short Version 

  1. Open up settings by clicking the Start button
  2. Open up your Inventory 
  3. Select Weapons at the top of the list
  4. Pick any weapon you want adding as a shortcut
  5. Press Y and select a vacant slot
  6. Keep pressing B until you’re back in the game
  7. Press on the D-Pad and then select your weapon

  1. Step
    1

    Open up settings by clicking the Start button

    On an Xbox controller, this button looks like three stacked horizontal lines.Xbox controller

  2. Step
    2

    Open up your Inventory 

    You should find this option in the bottom-right side of the circle. How to swap weapons in Starfield

  3. Step
    3

    Select Weapons

    This should be located right at the top of your Inventory menu.How to swap weapons in Starfield

  4. Step
    4

    Pick any weapon you want adding as a shortcut

    Scroll down your list of weapons until you find your favourite weapons. You can pick up to 12 weapons to add to the shortlist menu, so no need to be picky.How to swap weapons in Starfield

  5. Step
    5

    Press Y and select a vacant slot

    Press Y, and then the shortcut menu should pop open. Select where you want to place your weapon. We organised our menu to have different weapon types in each row. How to swap weapons in Starfield

  6. Step
    6

    Keep pressing B until you’re back in the game

    Once you’ve finished adding your weapon to the shortcut menu, you can return back to the game by repeatedly pressing the B button on your Xbox controller.How to swap weapons in Starfield

  7. Step
    7

    Press on the D-Pad and then select your weapon

    Pressing on the D-Pad will open up the shortcut menu, allowing you to quickly equip a weapon. This system can also be used to consume items such as health packs. How to swap weapons in Starfield

FAQs

Can you dual wield weapons in Starfield?

No, you can only equip one weapon at a time in Starfield, even if it’s a pistol.

Can you still get damaged while switching weapons?

Yes, opening up the shortcut menu will not pause time, but slow it down instead. You shouldn’t need too much time to swap between weapons, but it’s still possible to take damage while you do so.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

