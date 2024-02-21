You may not have realised it but there are a bunch of handy ways to use your keyboard to navigate Windows speedily, and I’m not just talking about copy and paste. Here’s how to switch tabs with your keyboard in Windows 11.

I’m sure you’re familiar with a couple of keyboard shortcuts if not many, but you may not be aware of some that are specific to certain types of apps.

In this case, we’re talking browsers. There are a few common shortcuts to let you easily switch tabs in Windows. This is our simple guide.

What you’ll need

A Windows device

A browser

A keyboard

The Short Version

Press Ctrl and Tab to move a tab to the right

Press Ctrl, Shift and Tab to move a tab to the left

Press Ctrl and a number to move to that number tab

Step

1 Press Ctrl and Tab to move a tab to the right If you want to move to the next tab in your browser without leaving your keyboard, press Ctrl and Tab to move to the one to the right. Step

2 Press Ctrl, Shift and Tab to move a tab to the left To move left across your open tabs, select Ctrl, Shift and Tab at the same time. Step

3 Press Ctrl and a number to move to that number tab If you’d like to move to a specific tab, you can do that by pressing Ctrl and a number from 1 to 9. The numbers are in ascending order from left to right across your open tabs.