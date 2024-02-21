Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to switch tabs with your keyboard in Windows 11

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

You may not have realised it but there are a bunch of handy ways to use your keyboard to navigate Windows speedily, and I’m not just talking about copy and paste. Here’s how to switch tabs with your keyboard in Windows 11.

I’m sure you’re familiar with a couple of keyboard shortcuts if not many, but you may not be aware of some that are specific to certain types of apps.

In this case, we’re talking browsers. There are a few common shortcuts to let you easily switch tabs in Windows. This is our simple guide.

What you’ll need

  • A Windows device
  • A browser
  • A keyboard

The Short Version

  • Press Ctrl and Tab to move a tab to the right
  • Press Ctrl, Shift and Tab to move a tab to the left
  • Press Ctrl and a number to move to that number tab
Save 28% on the Dell XPS 13

Save 28% on the Dell XPS 13

Amazon is offering a huge 28% discount on a competitive spec of the Dell XPS 13 laptop right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 28%
  • Now £949
View Deal

  1. Step
    1

    Press Ctrl and Tab to move a tab to the right

    If you want to move to the next tab in your browser without leaving your keyboard, press Ctrl and Tab to move to the one to the right.Press Ctrl and Tab to move a tab to the right

  2. Step
    2

    Press Ctrl, Shift and Tab to move a tab to the left

    To move left across your open tabs, select Ctrl, Shift and Tab at the same time.Press Ctrl, Shift and Tab to move a tab to the left

  3. Step
    3

    Press Ctrl and a number to move to that number tab

    If you’d like to move to a specific tab, you can do that by pressing Ctrl and a number from 1 to 9. The numbers are in ascending order from left to right across your open tabs.Press Ctrl and a number to move to that number tab

FAQs

How do I switch programs with your keyboard in Windows 11?

If you want to switch programs, rather than just tabs in a browser, hold the Alt key then press Tab to cycle through open apps.

You might like…

How to schedule an email in Outlook

How to schedule an email in Outlook

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

How to shoot 200MP images on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Lewis Painter 24 hours ago
How to screen record on Windows 11

How to screen record on Windows 11

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
How to change your default keyboard on Android

How to change your default keyboard on Android

Jessica Gorringe 5 days ago
How to watch Netflix in 4K

How to watch Netflix in 4K

Kob Monney 5 days ago
How to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android

How to replace Google Assistant with Gemini on Android

Lewis Painter 5 days ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Computing Editor

Adam is the Computing Editor of Trusted Reviews. He joined as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. After spending two years at WIRED,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words