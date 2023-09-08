Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to store items in your ship on Starfield

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Starfield is a great sci-fi RPG, but it’s also plagued with numerous irritating quirks, particularly the overencumbered system. 

This causes penalties to your stamina when you’re carrying too many items over your maximum capacity. Fortunately there are a few options to counteract this issue, such as storing items in your ship’s cargo hold, but it’s not made obvious how to do this.

In order to help free you of this conundrum, we’ve created this guide to explain step-by-step how you can store any item you want in the ship’s cargo hold. Surprisingly, there’s no need to be onboard your ship to do this, so the process can be completed remotely. 

What you’ll need:

The Short Version

  1. Press Start on your controller 
  2. Select Ship 
  3. Press X on controller to open Cargo Hold
  4. Press LB to switch to Inventory
  5. Locate the item you want to transfer to ship
  6. Highlight selected item and press A on controller
  7. Press LB to see item stored in ship’s cargo hold

  1. Step
    1

    Press Start on your controller 

    This button should have three horizontal lines stacked vertically. Pressing the Start button will open up the main settings. Xbox controller

  2. Step
    2

    Select Ship 

    This is located on the bottom-left side of the circle. How to store items in your ship on Starfield

  3. Step
    3

    Press X on controller to open Cargo Hold

    You should now see an image of your active spaceship. You can only store items on your active ship. Press X on the controller to access the ship’s cargo hold.How to store items in your ship on Starfield

  4. Step
    4

    Press LB to switch to Inventory

    You should now be inside the ship’s cargo hold. There’s a chance you’ll find items here that you’ve looted during a spaceship shootout. Otherwise, it will potentially be empty. Now press the LB shoulder button on the controller to access your character’s inventory. How to store items in your ship on Starfield

  5. Step
    5

    Locate the item you want to transfer to ship

    You should now see a list of items in your character’s inventory, categorised by Weapons, Spaceships, Packs, Helmets, Apparel, Throwables and more. Locate the item you wish to store in the cargo hold.How to store items in your ship on Starfield

  6. Step
    6

    Highlight selected item and press A on controller

    Once you’re hovering over the item you want to stowaway, press the A button on your controller. The item should now disappear from sight. If the item doesn’t transfer over to the cargo hold, it’s likely that your ship’s inventory has hit the max capacity. How to store items in your ship on Starfield

  7. Step
    7

    Press LB to see item stored in ship’s cargo hold

    By pressing LB on your controller again, you should return to the ship cargo’s inventory. If you followed the steps above successfully, you should find the item you selected stowed away here. Job done!How to store items in your ship on Starfield

Troubleshooting

Where do I store items in Starfield?

You can either store items in your ship’s cargo hold or on companions that accompany you on missions. If you’re still running out of space, it’s worth upgrading your ship’s cargo capacity, or even buying a larger ship if you have enough credits.

Do you need to be inside your ship to store items in the cargo hold?

No, you’re able to store items in the ship’s cargo hold remotely, even if you’re off in the wilderness of an alien planet.

Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

