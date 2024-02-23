How to stop apps opening on startup in Windows 11

Fed up with unnecessary apps opening as soon as you log into your Windows 11 computer? Or maybe you’d like to change which apps open on start-up to make your computer use more seamless?

Whatever the reason, preventing certain apps from opening on startup in Windows 11 is incredibly easy and only takes a minute or so. You can also easily pick and choose which specific apps you would like to open on startup.

Keep reading to see our step-by-step guide on how to stop apps from automatically opening on startup.

What you’ll need:

Windows 11 computer

The short version:

Enter Settings Select Apps Select Startup Toggle the apps you no longer want launching on startup off

Step

1 Enter the Settings app You can find Settings by searching in the Windows menu. Step

2 Select Apps This will be clearly listed on the left-hand side panel. If you can’t find it, use the search bar in the top-left corner to find it. Step

3 Select Startup This is the last option listed on the Apps page. Step

4 Toggle the apps you no longer want launching on startup off All apps are listed here and clearly state whether launching on startup is turned on or off.