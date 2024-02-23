Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to stop apps opening on startup in Windows 11

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Fed up with unnecessary apps opening as soon as you log into your Windows 11 computer? Or maybe you’d like to change which apps open on start-up to make your computer use more seamless?

Whatever the reason, preventing certain apps from opening on startup in Windows 11 is incredibly easy and only takes a minute or so. You can also easily pick and choose which specific apps you would like to open on startup. 

Keep reading to see our step-by-step guide on how to stop apps from automatically opening on startup.

What you’ll need:

  • Windows 11 computer

The short version:

  1. Enter Settings
  2. Select Apps
  3. Select Startup
  4. Toggle the apps you no longer want launching on startup off

  1. Step
    1

    Enter the Settings app

    You can find Settings by searching in the Windows menu.Windows Menu with Settings listed

  2. Step
    2

    Select Apps

    This will be clearly listed on the left-hand side panel. If you can’t find it, use the search bar in the top-left corner to find it.Settings page with Apps highlighted on Windows 11

  3. Step
    3

    Select Startup

    This is the last option listed on the Apps page.Apps page on Windows 11 Settings, with Startup highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Toggle the apps you no longer want launching on startup off

    All apps are listed here and clearly state whether launching on startup is turned on or off.Startup Setting Page on Windows 11

Troubleshooting

Can I choose different or new apps to open on startup?

Yes, you can choose which apps you want to open on startup. Once you’re on the Startup page (step five) you can go through the apps and decide which ones you’d like to open automatically upon logging in. 

Are there other ways to stop apps from opening on startup?

You can also stop apps from opening with the Task Manager. To do this: Enter Task Manager > Select Startup > Select Apps from the side panel. From here, you’ll see a list of all your apps and whether their launch on startup is enabled or disabled. To stop an enabled app from launching, simply select the app and choose Disable in the top right. 

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

