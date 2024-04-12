Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to start a Jam on Spotify

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for an easy way to listen to music and create a queue with friends, Spotify’s Jam feature is for you.

Jams work both in-person and virtually, making it possible to listen together whether you’re hosting a party, relaxing in the same room or hundreds of miles apart. All you need is at least one Spotify Premium account to be the host.

Keep reading to learn how to start a Spotify Jam in just a handful of simple steps.

What you’ll need

  • A Spotify account
  • Spotify Premium (to host a Jam)

The Short Version

  1. Open Spotify
  2. Tap the devices icon
  3. Tap Start A Jam
  4. Tap Share Link
  5. Choose whether you’re listening remotely or in-person
  6. Tap Got It
  1. Step
    1

    Open Spotify

    We’ll be using the iOS app for our screenshots, but you can follow the same steps on the Android app.
    How to start a jam on Spotify

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the devices icon

    You can find this in the bottom right corner of the screen.
    How to start a jam on Spotify

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Start A Jam

    You’ll only be able to host a Jam if you’re a Premium subscriber. Spotify Free users can still join Jams but they won’t see the Start A Jam button or be able to host a Jam.
    How to start a jam on Spotify

  4. Step
    4

    Share the link with a friend or use one of the other methods listed below.
    How to start a jam on Spotify

  5. Step
    5

    Choose whether you’re listening remotely or in-person

    Then just tap Join.
    How to start a jam on Spotify

  6. Step
    6

    Tap Got It

    That’s it! You can now choose and listen to songs together.
    How to start a jam on Spotify

Troubleshooting

How to start a Jam on Spotify’s desktop app

To start a Jam on the desktop app on your PC, just tap the three-dot button or right-click on any track or playlist. Then click Start A Jam. From here, you can invite people to join your Jam.

How to remove someone from a Spotify Jam

To remove a participant from your Jam, just tap the three-dot button next to any person and tap Remove From Jam. You can also remove everyone in one tap by selecting the device you’re listening on and hitting Remove All Participants.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

