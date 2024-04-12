How to start a jam on Spotify

If you’re searching for an easy way to listen to music and create a queue with friends, Spotify’s Jam feature is for you.

Jams work both in-person and virtually, making it possible to listen together whether you’re hosting a party, relaxing in the same room or hundreds of miles apart. All you need is at least one Spotify Premium account to be the host.

Keep reading to learn how to start a Spotify Jam in just a handful of simple steps.

What you’ll need

A Spotify account

Spotify Premium (to host a Jam)

The Short Version

Open Spotify Tap the devices icon Tap Start A Jam Tap Share Link Choose whether you’re listening remotely or in-person Tap Got It

Step

1 Open Spotify We’ll be using the iOS app for our screenshots, but you can follow the same steps on the Android app.

Step

2 Tap the devices icon You can find this in the bottom right corner of the screen.

Step

3 Tap Start A Jam You’ll only be able to host a Jam if you’re a Premium subscriber. Spotify Free users can still join Jams but they won’t see the Start A Jam button or be able to host a Jam.

Step

4 Tap Share Link Share the link with a friend or use one of the other methods listed below.

Step

5 Choose whether you’re listening remotely or in-person Then just tap Join.

Step

6 Tap Got It That’s it! You can now choose and listen to songs together.

