 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to start a Fitbit workout on a Google Pixel Watch

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

The Pixel Watch is closely aligned with Fitbit’s features, and so here’s how you can launch a Fitbit workout on Google’s wearable.

The Pixel Watch doesn’t just act as a smart companion on your wrist, but you can also use it to track your exercise routines as well. If you’ve used a Fitbit before then you’ll be familiar with this feature, as the Pixel Watch uses the exact same interface.

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • From the home screen, swipe right three times
  • Tap on an exercise mode
  • Start your workout

  1. Step
    1

    From the home screen, swipe right three times

    Starting from the standard home screen, just swipe towards the right three times, and you’ll be greeted by the workouts menu.

  2. Step
    2

    Tap on an exercise mode

    The workouts menu provides a list of exercises that you can undertake, including running and cycling. Tap on the one that describes the workout you’d like to undertake.

  3. Step
    3

    Start your workout

    Now your workout is underway on your watch, you can start exercising and the Pixel Watch will collect useful health metrics so that you can get a better insight into your fitness.

Troubleshooting

Can the Pixel Watch automatically detect when you start a workout?

No, you have to manually input when you’re starting a workout on the Pixel Watch

How do I stop a workout?

To stop the workout, simply swipe up from the workout screen and tap on the option reading ‘End’.

You might like…

How to enable Nvidia Reflex

How to enable Nvidia Reflex

Ryan Jones 6 hours ago
How to open Nvidia Control Panel

How to open Nvidia Control Panel

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
How to put the Google Pixel Watch into Bedtime mode

How to put the Google Pixel Watch into Bedtime mode

Peter Phelps 1 day ago
How to delete a Twitter account

How to delete a Twitter account

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
How to change the straps on a Pixel Watch

How to change the straps on a Pixel Watch

Peter Phelps 1 day ago
How to record video with Nvidia Shadowplay

How to record video with Nvidia Shadowplay

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.