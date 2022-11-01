How to start a Fitbit workout on a Google Pixel Watch
The Pixel Watch is closely aligned with Fitbit’s features, and so here’s how you can launch a Fitbit workout on Google’s wearable.
The Pixel Watch doesn’t just act as a smart companion on your wrist, but you can also use it to track your exercise routines as well. If you’ve used a Fitbit before then you’ll be familiar with this feature, as the Pixel Watch uses the exact same interface.
What you’ll need:
- You’ll need a Pixel Watch
The Short Version
- From the home screen, swipe right three times
- Tap on an exercise mode
- Start your workout
Step
1
From the home screen, swipe right three times
Starting from the standard home screen, just swipe towards the right three times, and you’ll be greeted by the workouts menu.
Step
2
Tap on an exercise mode
The workouts menu provides a list of exercises that you can undertake, including running and cycling. Tap on the one that describes the workout you’d like to undertake.
Step
3
Start your workout
Now your workout is underway on your watch, you can start exercising and the Pixel Watch will collect useful health metrics so that you can get a better insight into your fitness.
Troubleshooting
No, you have to manually input when you’re starting a workout on the Pixel Watch
To stop the workout, simply swipe up from the workout screen and tap on the option reading ‘End’.