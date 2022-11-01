How to start a Fitbit workout on a Google Pixel Watch

The Pixel Watch is closely aligned with Fitbit’s features, and so here’s how you can launch a Fitbit workout on Google’s wearable.

The Pixel Watch doesn’t just act as a smart companion on your wrist, but you can also use it to track your exercise routines as well. If you’ve used a Fitbit before then you’ll be familiar with this feature, as the Pixel Watch uses the exact same interface.

What you’ll need:

You’ll need a Pixel Watch

The Short Version

From the home screen, swipe right three times

Tap on an exercise mode

Start your workout