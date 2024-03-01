Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to slow down video on iPhone

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Using the iMovie app on your iPhone is the most versatile and easiest way of adjusting the speed of a video, whether you want to slow the clip down or speed it up. 

Read on to learn how to slow down a video with the help of the iMovie app on iPhone.

What you’ll need:

  • iPhone
  • The iMovie app (this is free to download from the App Store but should come installed on your iPhone)

The short version:

  • Enter the iMovie app
  • Open a movie project
  • Tap Edit, then tap on the video clip
  • Adjust the video selection accordingly
  • Tap on the Speed icon and adjust the slider accordingly
  • When you’re happy, tap Done

  1. Step
    1

    Enter the iMovie app

    The iMovie app comes installed on the iPhone. If it’s not on your home screen, then you can search for it by tapping Search towards the bottom of the screen.iPhone Home screen with iMovie highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    Open a movie project

    If you want to edit a video from your camera roll, you can select Start New Project, tap Movie and then find the recording you want to edit. Project list on iMovie

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Edit, then tap on the video clip

    Tap on the video clip in the middle of the screen to select it for editing. You’ll know you’ve selected it correctly because it’ll be highlighted with a yellow bar.Tap on video clip on iMovie to select it

  4. Step
    4

    Adjust the video selection accordingly

    If you only want to slow down a portion of the video, drag the yellow range handle accordingly, as shown. Otherwise the whole video will be selected automatically.Adjust video on iMovie

  5. Step
    5

    Tap on the Speed icon and adjust the slider accordingly

    Once you tap on the Speed icon, you’ll see a slider just above it. Drag the slider to the right to increase the speed or drag the slider to the left to decrease the speed.Speed icon and slider highlighted on iMovie

  6. Step
    6

    When you’re happy, tap Done

    Once you’ve tapped Done, you’ll return to the project screen, where you’ll see your edited video listed. To make any changes simply tap Edit again to open up the editor again. Tap Done on iMovie

Troubleshooting

Can I reset my clip to normal speed?

Yes. To reset your clip, tap on the Speed icon again and select Reset. iMovie edit with Reset highlighted

How can I change the pitch of my edited video?

iMovie will keep the pitch of audio clips regardless of whether they are sped up or slowed down. To change this, tap on the Settings icon in the bottom right corner, then toggle Speed changes pitch accordingly.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

