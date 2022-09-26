How to shoot 48MP images on the iPhone 14 Pro

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro features a 48MP wide sensor and it’s the first time the company has shipped a phone with a camera capable of shooting snaps with more than 12 megapixels.

However, shooting every single photo in 48MP doesn’t make complete sense and as a result, by default, the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera will use a skill called pixel binning to produce 12MP images. These take up less space on your phone but still make use of the extra megapixels at play.

Should you want to really make the best use of the camera, there’s a way to force the iPhone 14 Pro into shooting 48MP images. Here’s how to get it working.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Short Version

Open the Camera app

Tap the RAW icon in the top corner

Take a picture