 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to shoot 48MP images on the iPhone 14 Pro

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro features a 48MP wide sensor and it’s the first time the company has shipped a phone with a camera capable of shooting snaps with more than 12 megapixels.

However, shooting every single photo in 48MP doesn’t make complete sense and as a result, by default, the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera will use a skill called pixel binning to produce 12MP images. These take up less space on your phone but still make use of the extra megapixels at play.

Should you want to really make the best use of the camera, there’s a way to force the iPhone 14 Pro into shooting 48MP images. Here’s how to get it working.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Short Version 

  • Open the Camera app
  • Tap the RAW icon in the top corner
  • Take a picture

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Camera app

    The easiest way to open the Camera app on the iPhone is to press on the small camera icon in the corner of the Lock Screen. If your iPhone is already unlocked, simply press the Camera icon on the Home Screen.Open the camera app

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the RAW icon in the top corner

    When you’re in the camera app, there should be an icon on the top row that says RAW – by default, this will have a line running through it signifying it’s turned off. To turn RAW mode on (and enable 48MP shooting), tap this icon and the line will disappear.Tap the RAW icon

  3. Step
    3

    Take a picture

    You’re now ready to shoot in the RAW mode and this uses all the 48MP available. Remember, this only works when shooting with the main camera, so it won’t work for the telephoto or ultra wide.48MP shooting iPhone

Troubleshooting

The RAW option isn’t appearing?

If the RAW icon doesn’t show in your camera app, open Settings > Camera > Formats and make sure the ProRAW option is toggled on. Now head back to the camera app.

How large are these photos?

These RAW photos shot at 48MP are big. For example, while a regular 12MP takes up around 1.6MB of space on your iPhone, a RAW photo can take up over 55.1MB. That’s a huge increase and will make these photos harder to share.

Are these 48MP photos better?

If you plan on editing your photos and want to pull as much detail out as possible, shooting in RAW 48MP mode gives you more data to play with. However, if you’re just going to share on WhatsApp then you’re best shooting at 12MP.

You might like…

How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

How to set up multiple Lock Screens in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
How to unsend iMessages in iOS 16

How to unsend iMessages in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
How to turn off the Always On display on the iPhone 14 Pro

How to turn off the Always On display on the iPhone 14 Pro

Max Parker 3 days ago
How to check your Screen Time on an iPhone

How to check your Screen Time on an iPhone

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
How to change your iPhone’s wallpaper in iOS 16

How to change your iPhone’s wallpaper in iOS 16

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

How to listen to a song in Dolby Atmos on Apple Music

Gemma Ryles 1 week ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.