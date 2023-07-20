Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to share games on Steam

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you want to play one of your friend’s favourite games but don’t want to buy it outright, you can always borrow it instead.

Borrowing games on Steam is a slightly convoluted process, which is why we’re here to walk you through the entire process.

It’s important to know that this process only works if the game you want to play is already downloaded on your PC. Only one account can play the borrowed game at a time, meaning that both you and your friend/family member won’t be able to play the same game simultaneously. You also need to make sure that you have access to the Steam account that you want to borrow the game from.

With all that out of the way, here is how to share games on Steam.

What you’ll need: 

  • A Steam Account
  • Access to the Steam account you want to borrow from

The Short Version 

  • Log into your Steam account
  • Click on Steam
  • Click on Settings
  • Select the Security tab
  • Select Manage Steam Guard
  • Enable Steam Guard Security
  • Click on Settings
  • Click on Family tab
  • Toggle Authorize Library Sharing on this device
  • Choose Eligible Accounts for game sharing
  • Sign in to the newly authorised account
  • Go to Steam Library
  • Select a game owned by another account, and start playing

  1. Step
    1

    Log into a Steam account

    Log into your own Steam account. Make sure this is the account that has the game you want to borrow. Sign into Steam

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Steam

    Click on the Steam button from the menu at the top of the screen. Go to Steam

  3. Step
    3

    Click on Settings

    From the drop-down menu, click on Settings. Click on Settings

  4. Step
    4

    Select the Security tab

    Click on the Security tab, which should be the fourth option down. Click on Security

  5. Step
    5

    Click on Manage Steam Guard Security

    Select the Manage Steam Guard Security button on the right-hand side. If Steam Guard is already activated, you can skip to Step 7. Select Manage Steam Guard

  6. Step
    6

    Enable Steam Guard Security

    If you do not have Steam Guard Security enabled already, then make sure you enable it here. You can also do this on your mobile device if you have the Steam app downloaded for extra security. You may be requested to log into your account again. Enable Steam Guard Security

  7. Step
    7

    Click on Settings

    Click on Settings from the drop-down menu.Click on Settings

  8. Step
    8

    Go to the Family tab

    Click on the Family tab, which is the third option down. Click on Family

  9. Step
    9

    Toggle Authorize Library Sharing on this device

    Make sure that you have turned on Library Sharing on your device.Toggle Authorize Library Sharing on this device

  10. Step
    10

    Choose Eligible Accounts for game sharing

    Select which account you want to share with. Depending on your friend’s sharing preferences you will have multiple people to share with. Choose Eligible Accounts for game sharing

  11. Step
    11

    Sign in to the newly authorised account

    Sign into the account you want to use to borrow the Steam game. Sign into newly authorised account

  12. Step
    12

    Go to Steam Library

    Go to the Steam Games Library. Go to Steam Library

  13. Step
    13

    Select a game you want to borrow and click Play

    Select a game from the library that you want to borrow and click Play. Underneath the Play button, it should tell you which account you’re borrowing the game from. Select a game owned by other account, and start playing

Troubleshooting

Do I need to enable Steam Guard Security to share games on Steam?

Yes, you will need to ensure that Steam Guard Security is enabled if you want to give your friends and family access to your account.

How many accounts can I share games with on Steam?

You can share your Library with up to five other accounts and up to 10 accounts in a 90-day period. This includes accounts and devices that you have cancelled sharing with within that time period.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

