If you want to play one of your friend’s favourite games but don’t want to buy it outright, you can always borrow it instead.

Borrowing games on Steam is a slightly convoluted process, which is why we’re here to walk you through the entire process.

It’s important to know that this process only works if the game you want to play is already downloaded on your PC. Only one account can play the borrowed game at a time, meaning that both you and your friend/family member won’t be able to play the same game simultaneously. You also need to make sure that you have access to the Steam account that you want to borrow the game from.

With all that out of the way, here is how to share games on Steam.

Apple Music Apple Music gives you access to over 100 million songs and 30,000 playlists, ad-free. Listen online or off, across all your devices, and hear sound all around in Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking. You can now try 1 month for free! Apple

Get 1 month free

£10.99 p/m Sign up

What you’ll need:

A Steam Account

Access to the Steam account you want to borrow from

The Short Version

Log into your Steam account

Click on Steam

Click on Settings

Select the Security tab

Select Manage Steam Guard

Enable Steam Guard Security

Click on Settings

Click on Family tab

Toggle Authorize Library Sharing on this device

Choose Eligible Accounts for game sharing

Sign in to the newly authorised account

Go to Steam Library

Select a game owned by another account, and start playing