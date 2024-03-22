How to set up profiles in Safari on macOS

Apple has streamlined browsing and storing bookmarks in Safari on macOS with the introduction of Profiles. Profiles allows users to organise and store their tabs under dedicated profiles, allowing for a less cluttered and more organised browsing experience.

You can keep your work tabs separate from your personal tabs or even just have a separate Profile for planning a big trip. Each profile has its own separate tabs, history, cookies, data and favourites.

Keep reading to learn how to set up your own profile in Safari on macOS.

What you’ll need:

A Mac running on macOS Sonoma

Safari running on version 17 and above

The short version:

Open Safari

Select Safari in the top panel

On the Safari menu, select Create Profile…

Select Start Using Profiles

Fill in the profile information

Choose Create Profile

Step

1 Open the Safari browser Make sure Safari is running on version 17. To check this, visit About Safari on the Safari menu. If it’s not running on version 17 then you’ll need to upgrade your Mac’s software. Step

2 Select Safari in the top panel Doing this will display the Safari menu, which includes all its Settings. Step

3 On the Safari menu, select Create Profile… Selecting Create Profile… will bring up the Profiles section pop-up. Step

4 Select Start Using Profiles If you have never set up a profile before then you’ll see this screen. If you have already set up Profiles then they’ll be listed here for you to amend accordingly. Step

5 Fill in the profile information Personalise all the information including the name of your profile, icon, colour and whether you want to create a new favourites folder or use an existing one. Step

6 Choose Create Profile Once filled in, select Create Profile which will take you straight to your Safari start page.