How to set up Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant isn’t to everyone’s taste – thankfully there’s an easy way to swap it out for the Google Assistant on the new Galaxy Watch 6.

Voice assistants are a handy way of interacting with your wearable, whether it’s to set an alarm or open an app. Unfortunately, Samsung’s default option on the Galaxy Watch 6 is Bixby and in our experience, it’s little more than adequate.

Thankfully there is a simple solution in the Google Assistant, and setting that as the default solution is laid out in the steps below.

What you’ll need:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic

An Android phone

The Short Version

Go to Google Play

Find and download Google Play

Open the app

Select hands-free activation

Open Settings

Tap General

Tap Press and Hold