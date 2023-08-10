Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set up Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 6

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant isn’t to everyone’s taste – thankfully there’s an easy way to swap it out for the Google Assistant on the new Galaxy Watch 6.

Voice assistants are a handy way of interacting with your wearable, whether it’s to set an alarm or open an app. Unfortunately, Samsung’s default option on the Galaxy Watch 6 is Bixby and in our experience, it’s little more than adequate.

Thankfully there is a simple solution in the Google Assistant, and setting that as the default solution is laid out in the steps below.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 is available to pre-order at Samsung.

  • Samsung
  • 44mm
  • £319
Pre-order

What you’ll need: 

The Short Version 

  • Go to Google Play
  • Find and download Google Play
  • Open the app
  • Select hands-free activation
  • Open Settings
  • Tap General
  • Tap Press and Hold

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Google Play Store

    To begin, open up the Google Play Store on your watch. Open up Google Play

  2. Step
    2

    Download Google Assistant

    Find the Google Assistant app in the Play Store.find google assistant in the play store

  3. Step
    3

    Open the Google Assistant app

    When downloaded, tap the Google Assistant app and continue the set-up on your phone.How to set up Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 6

  4. Step
    4

    Select hands-free activation

    Make sure to select hands-free activation during the set-up process if you don’t want to press a button.How to set up Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 6

  5. Step
    5

    Open Settings

    Google Assistant is ready to use, but if you want to add GA to a button then head to the settings. This is done back on the Watch 6. To open Settings, pull down the notification panel and tap the cog iconsettings

  6. Step
    6

    Tap General

    Scroll down and tap ‘General’, then scroll down again and tap ‘Customise buttons’.customise buttons

  7. Step
    7

    Tap ‘Press and hold’

    Tap on ‘Press and hold’ for the home button configuration, then select Google Assistant from the available apps.
    customise buttons

Troubleshooting

Can you delete Google Assistant from the Galaxy Watch 6?

Yes, find the Google Assistant in your app tray, hold down on the app icon and then tap ‘uninstall’.

You might like…

How to download Spotify music on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

How to download Spotify music on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Max Parker 44 mins ago
How to use Perspective Warp in Photoshop

How to use Perspective Warp in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
How to undo a repost on TikTok

How to undo a repost on TikTok

Gemma Ryles 22 hours ago
How to recover a deleted file on Google Drive

How to recover a deleted file on Google Drive

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets

How to create a drop-down list in Google Sheets

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to create a Contact Poster on iPhone in iOS 17

How to create a Contact Poster on iPhone in iOS 17

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.