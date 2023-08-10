How to set up Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 6
Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant isn’t to everyone’s taste – thankfully there’s an easy way to swap it out for the Google Assistant on the new Galaxy Watch 6.
Voice assistants are a handy way of interacting with your wearable, whether it’s to set an alarm or open an app. Unfortunately, Samsung’s default option on the Galaxy Watch 6 is Bixby and in our experience, it’s little more than adequate.
Thankfully there is a simple solution in the Google Assistant, and setting that as the default solution is laid out in the steps below.
What you’ll need:
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic
- An Android phone
The Short Version
- Go to Google Play
- Find and download Google Play
- Open the app
- Select hands-free activation
- Open Settings
- Tap General
- Tap Press and Hold
Step
1
Go to Google Play Store
To begin, open up the Google Play Store on your watch.
Step
2
Download Google Assistant
Find the Google Assistant app in the Play Store.
Step
3
Open the Google Assistant app
When downloaded, tap the Google Assistant app and continue the set-up on your phone.
Step
4
Select hands-free activation
Make sure to select hands-free activation during the set-up process if you don’t want to press a button.
Step
5
Open Settings
Google Assistant is ready to use, but if you want to add GA to a button then head to the settings. This is done back on the Watch 6. To open Settings, pull down the notification panel and tap the cog icon
Step
6
Tap General
Scroll down and tap ‘General’, then scroll down again and tap ‘Customise buttons’.
Step
7
Tap ‘Press and hold’
Tap on ‘Press and hold’ for the home button configuration, then select Google Assistant from the available apps.
Troubleshooting
Yes, find the Google Assistant in your app tray, hold down on the app icon and then tap ‘uninstall’.