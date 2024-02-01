How to set up an iPhone

Just invested in a new iPhone and need help setting it up? Whether this is your first iPhone or you’re upgrading from an older model, setting up your new device can feel daunting.

Luckily it’s straightforward and intuitive to get your iPhone up and running. Read on to see the step-by-step instructions on setting up your device.

What you’ll need:

iPhone

SIM card

Wi-Fi connection

Apple ID

Your old, backed-up smartphone (if you have one)

The short version:

Open your iPhone Quick start option Set up Wi-Fi Set up Face ID and a Passcode Transfer data from an old device Log into Apple ID and accept Terms and Conditions Follow the onscreen instructions, which will include setting up Siri, Apple Wallet and Screen Time Follow instructions to customise the screen layout and display zoom Welcome to your iPhone

Step

1 Open your iPhone Swipe up on the hello page and set up the correct language and location options. Step

2 Quick Start option If you already have an iPhone, then you can simply bring this to your new device and Bluetooth will work its magic. If not then continue with Set Up Manually. Step

3 Set up Wi-Fi Make sure you have your Wi-Fi password handy. Step

4 Set up Face ID and a Passcode Follow the on-screen instructions which will guide you through the steps. Step

5 Transfer data from an old device If this is your first smartphone, select Don’t Transfer Apps & Data from the list of options displayed.



If you’re moving from Android to iPhone then select Move Data from Android and follow the steps. Before this, make sure you have backed up your data on your Android.

Step

6 Log into Apple ID and accept Terms and Conditions If you don’t have an account already then you can easily create one here. You must have an Apple ID to use an iPhone. Step

7 Follow the onscreen instructions, which will include setting up Siri, Apple Wallet and Screen Time You can come back to this later in Settings if you don’t want to set this all up now. Step

8 Follow instructions to customise the screen layout and display zoom You can change these in Settings later, so don’t worry if you realise you’d prefer a different option. Step

9 Welcome to your iPhone From this screen you’ll be able to use your iPhone as normal. Visit the App store and download any Apps you know you’ll use or take some time to get your head around your new handset.