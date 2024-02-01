Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set up an iPhone

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Just invested in a new iPhone and need help setting it up? Whether this is your first iPhone or you’re upgrading from an older model, setting up your new device can feel daunting.

Luckily it’s straightforward and intuitive to get your iPhone up and running. Read on to see the step-by-step instructions on setting up your device.

What you’ll need:

  • iPhone
  • SIM card
  • Wi-Fi connection
  • Apple ID
  • Your old, backed-up smartphone (if you have one)

The short version:

  1. Open your iPhone
  2. Quick start option
  3. Set up Wi-Fi
  4. Set up Face ID and a Passcode
  5. Transfer data from an old device
  6. Log into Apple ID and accept Terms and Conditions
  7. Follow the onscreen instructions, which will include setting up Siri, Apple Wallet and Screen Time
  8. Follow instructions to customise the screen layout and display zoom
  9. Welcome to your iPhone

  1. Step
    1

    Open your iPhone

    Swipe up on the hello page and set up the correct language and location options. iPhone welcome screen

  2. Step
    2

    Quick Start option

    If you already have an iPhone, then you can simply bring this to your new device and Bluetooth will work its magic. If not then continue with Set Up Manually. iPhone Quick Start set up

  3. Step
    3

    Set up Wi-Fi

    Make sure you have your Wi-Fi password handy. iPhone set up Wifi

  4. Step
    4

    Set up Face ID and a Passcode

    Follow the on-screen instructions which will guide you through the steps. iPhone set up Face ID

  5. Step
    5

    Transfer data from an old device

    If this is your first smartphone, select Don’t Transfer Apps & Data from the list of options displayed. 

    If you’re moving from Android to iPhone then select Move Data from Android and follow the steps. Before this, make sure you have backed up your data on your Android. 
    iPhone transfer data screen

  6. Step
    6

    Log into Apple ID and accept Terms and Conditions

    If you don’t have an account already then you can easily create one here. You must have an Apple ID to use an iPhone. iPhone log into Apple ID

  7. Step
    7

    Follow the onscreen instructions, which will include setting up Siri, Apple Wallet and Screen Time

    You can come back to this later in Settings if you don’t want to set this all up now. iPhone Keep Your iPhone Up to Date screen

  8. Step
    8

    Follow instructions to customise the screen layout and display zoom

    You can change these in Settings later, so don’t worry if you realise you’d prefer a different option. iPhone customise appearance

  9. Step
    9

    Welcome to your iPhone

    From this screen you’ll be able to use your iPhone as normal. Visit the App store and download any Apps you know you’ll use or take some time to get your head around your new handset. Weclome to iPhone screen

Troubleshooting

What if I don’t have an Apple ID?

You will need an Apple ID in order to use an iPhone. It’s quick and easy to create one, and you can create it while setting up your new iPhone.

To do this, click on Forgot password or don’t have an Apple ID? on the Apple ID page (step six.)
Then, follow the onscreen steps to create an Apple ID.

I transferred my Android to iPhone and some apps didn’t download. Why?

In order for an app to be transferred from Android to iPhone, it will need to be available on both platforms. If it’s only available on one, then it simply can’t download on the other.

You might like…

How to video call on WhatsApp

How to video call on WhatsApp

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
How to use AI Photo Edits on the Samsung Galaxy S24

How to use AI Photo Edits on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
How to add a VPN to Android

How to add a VPN to Android

Max Parker 3 days ago
How to use Find My iPhone

How to use Find My iPhone

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
How to set a timer on your iPhone camera

How to set a timer on your iPhone camera

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Ryan Jones 4 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words