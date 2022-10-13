How to set up an eSIM on iPhone

Here is the easiest way to set up an eSIM on an iPhone.

Apple has supported the use of eSIMs on its devices for a number of years now, and here’s how to set it up all from your iPhone. An eSIM works in the same way as a physical SIM, it is just done digitally via the iPhone.

Apple has even removed the physical SIM trays from the iPhone 14 Series of handsets that are sold in America as a bigger push for users to engage with the new feature.

If you’re interested in learning how you can use an eSIM with your iPhone, then make sure you keep reading, as we will be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone XS, XS Max or XR or newer

The Short Version

Go to Settings

Click on Mobile Data

Click Add eSIM

Choose how you want to transfer

Follow the instructions on the screen