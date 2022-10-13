 large image

How to set up an eSIM on iPhone

Here is the easiest way to set up an eSIM on an iPhone.

Apple has supported the use of eSIMs on its devices for a number of years now, and here’s how to set it up all from your iPhone. An eSIM works in the same way as a physical SIM, it is just done digitally via the iPhone.

Apple has even removed the physical SIM trays from the iPhone 14 Series of handsets that are sold in America as a bigger push for users to engage with the new feature.

If you’re interested in learning how you can use an eSIM with your iPhone, then make sure you keep reading, as we will be breaking it down in just a few simple steps.

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone XS, XS Max or XR or newer

The Short Version 

  • Go to Settings
  • Click on Mobile Data
  • Click Add eSIM
  • Choose how you want to transfer
  • Follow the instructions on the screen

  1. Step
    1

    Go to Settings

    Unlock your device and click on Settings.Settings on iPhone

  2. Step
    2

    Click on Mobile Data

    From Settings, click on Mobile Data.Mobile data on iPhone

  3. Step
    3

    Click Add eSIM

    Scroll down and click on the button called add eSIM.
    Click Add eSIM

  4. Step
    4

    Choose how you want to transfer

    There will be two options presented, use a QR code or transfer from an old device. Pick whichever works best for you. Pick which is best

  5. Step
    5

    Follow the instructions on the screen

    Follow the instructions listed on-screen to finish the process. It will look different depending on which option you choose and you may need to enter your details manually if the process stalls. Follow the instructions

Troubleshooting

Do all carriers support eSIM technology?

Not all mobile carriers will support eSIM technology. If you’re interested in changing over to an eSIM, you may want to research your own service, and you can always switch over to a service that does.

