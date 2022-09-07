Apple killed the SIM tray in American iPhones

Apple announced the introduction of the eSIM, but in the process, they have removed the physical SIM slot in the iPhone 14 range sold in America.

During the Far Out Apple event, the company revealed that it now supports eSIM technology, allowing users to use a digital SIM to make calls and send text messages on their devices, without needing a physical SIM card.

However, with the announcement of the eSIM came the news that Apple will be removing the SIM tray from the new iPhone 14 series that is sold in America.

The company has teamed up with several mobile service providers in America like AT&T, TMobile and Verizon, among many others.

An eSIM allows users to activate a cellular plan and make calls without needing a nano-SIM card, which has been the norm on iPhones for a few years. Users will be able to store multiple eSIMs on their devices, and the company claims that users won’t need a Wi-Fi connection to set up their SIM cards.

The removal of SIM trays has been rumoured for a while now since Apple has teamed up with several carrier companies and seemingly wants to push eSIMs on a larger scale.

However, it looks like the removal of physical SIM trays will only be taking place on models sold in America, meaning that anyone purchasing the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro in the UK should still see a SIM tray on their device.

Apple has not yet clarified if it will start removing the physical SIM tray from devices in other regions, though the company may start transisition to eSIM devices over the next few years if the eSIM technology goes well in America.

If you’re interested in learning more about the different devices and news that has come out of the Far Out event, make sure to follow our live blog, as we will be updating it throughout the event.