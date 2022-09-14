How to set up an Emergency contact on iPhone

Here is the easiest way to set up an Emergency contact on your iPhone.

The iPhone series has many safety features installed to try and keep its users safe and to make it easy to warn emergency services, friends and family if you happen to be in an accident.

While we hope that you don’t need to use your emergency contacts often, if at all, it’s important to make sure that you have set up these features, just in case. If you’re interested in learning how to set up your Emergency SOS feature, make sure to check out our how-to on the topic.

But if you’re looking to add emergency contacts to your device, make sure you keep reading. This is important as they will be notified when you use the Emergency SOS feature, and they will also be notified of your location.

What you’ll need:

We used an iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16, but any iPhone will work

The Short Version

Open up the Health app

Click on your Profile picture

Click on Medical ID

Press Add Emergency Contact

Click on the contact you want to add

Pick which relationship you have with this person

Press Done