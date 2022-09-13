How to enable Emergency SOS on an iPhone

Here is how you can enable Emergency SOS on the iPhone in just a few simple steps.

While we all hope that we won’t ever need to use the safety features included on the iPhone, it’s wise to ensure that they are already set up.

Emergency SOS is a great example of this, as while you hopefully will never need to use the feature you will want to make sure that it is turned on and that you know how to access it.

Having Emergency SOS on means that you quickly alert emergency services if you need help, as well as alert your emergency contacts if you have them set up. This can be critical and potentially lifesaving, which is why we’re going to walk you through the simple process of setting up Emergency SOS in this article.

What you’ll need:

We used the iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16

The Short Version

Open up Settings

Click on Emergency SOS

Choose which method you want to use

Click the button