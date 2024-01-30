The iPhone camera has plenty of features that can really enhance your photos, but did you know there’s also a timer feature to help with your photo taking?

You’ll no longer need to rely on a stranger passing by to take a group shot, thanks to the timer feature, and it’s incredibly easy to set up.

Keep reading to discover how to set a timer on your iPhone camera.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

The short version:

Open Camera app Tap the arrow symbol at the top centre of the screen Scroll across the options and tap on the timer symbol Choose how long you’d like the time to count down for Tap the Shutter button to start the timer

Step

1 Open Camera app If the Camera app isn’t on your home screen, then you can scroll across to the App library and find the app there. You can also tap the Search option at the bottom of your home screen and search for the Camera app there. Step

2 Tap the arrow symbol at the top centre of the screen This can be tricky to spot, as the symbol blends in with the rest of the screen. Just be sure to look at the top-centre of the screen. Step

3 Tap on the timer symbol You may need to scroll across the numerous camera features to find the timer symbol. Step

4 Choose how long you’d like the timer to count down for You can choose between a three-second timer (3s) and a ten-second timer (10s). Step

5 Tap the Shutter button to start the timer This is the button you’d normally use to take a photo. Once you press this, the countdown will flash.