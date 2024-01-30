Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to set a timer on your iPhone camera

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

The iPhone camera has plenty of features that can really enhance your photos, but did you know there’s also a timer feature to help with your photo taking?

You’ll no longer need to rely on a stranger passing by to take a group shot, thanks to the timer feature, and it’s incredibly easy to set up. 

Keep reading to discover how to set a timer on your iPhone camera.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  1. Open Camera app
  2. Tap the arrow symbol at the top centre of the screen
  3. Scroll across the options and tap on the timer symbol
  4. Choose how long you’d like the time to count down for
  5. Tap the Shutter button to start the timer

  1. Step
    1

    Open Camera app

    If the Camera app isn’t on your home screen, then you can scroll across to the App library and find the app there. You can also tap the Search option at the bottom of your home screen and search for the Camera app there.iPhone home screen shot

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the arrow symbol at the top centre of the screen

    This can be tricky to spot, as the symbol blends in with the rest of the screen. Just be sure to look at the top-centre of the screen.iPhone camera with features arrow highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on the timer symbol

    You may need to scroll across the numerous camera features to find the timer symbol.iPhone camera with timer symbol highlighted

  4. Step
    4

    Choose how long you’d like the timer to count down for

    You can choose between a three-second timer (3s) and a ten-second timer (10s).iPhone camera with timer highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the Shutter button to start the timer

    This is the button you’d normally use to take a photo. Once you press this, the countdown will flash.iPhone camera with arrow pointing to shutter

Troubleshooting

How do I know whether the timer is set?

Once you have successfully set the timer, you will see the timer symbol and how long the timer will be, on the top-right corner. If you can’t see this, then you may need to check again to make sure you did set the timer correctly.

How do I turn off the timer?

Turning off the timer is the same as setting it. Simply repeat steps one, two and three, but on step four instead of selecting a timer, tap Off.

You might like…

How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

How to use AI to write messages on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
How to use your Android phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot

How to use your Android phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot

Jessica Gorringe 6 hours ago
How to use your iPhone as a Wi-Fi hotspot

How to use your iPhone as a Wi-Fi hotspot

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
How to delete a Snapchat account

How to delete a Snapchat account

Max Parker 23 hours ago
How to move and remove photo subjects on the Samsung Galaxy S24

How to move and remove photo subjects on the Samsung Galaxy S24

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
How to change the font size and shape on a Kindle

How to change the font size and shape on a Kindle

Max Parker 5 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words