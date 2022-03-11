How to send stickers in WhatsApp

Here is the easiest way that you can send stickers in WhatsApp so you can spice up your online conversations.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular online messaging solutions available, but have you ever been typing out a message and wished that you could make it more interesting?

Thanks to WhatsApp stickers, you can add thousands of little doodles to your chats, though it’s not always clear how you can access this feature. That’s why we’re here to tell you the easiest way to download and use stickers in just a few simple steps.

What we used

This will work on any device that can run the WhatsApp app, but we specifically used an iPhone 13 Pro, running WhatsApp

The Short Version

Open up the WhatsApp chat you want to use stickers in

Click on the Sticker logo

Click on the Sticker logo again

Click on the Plus button

Press the download button on the stickers you want to use

Once downloaded, there will be a tick next to them

Go back to your keyboard

Click on the sticker collection you want to use

Send your favourite stickers to your friends

Step

1 Open up a WhatsApp chat Go into the chat you want to start using stickers in. Step

2 Click on the Sticker button Click on the Sticker logo, it sits at the end of the space you type your message out in. It will show a pop-up menu of popular GIFs. Step

3 Click on the Sticker button again Look at the bottom of your screen below the GIFs and you should see the same Sticker button, click on it again to see your sticker options. Step

4 Click on the Plus button You will see a Plus button on the right-hand side of the screen, click on it to see all of the sticker options available. It will show the most recent/most popular stickers at the top, but you can scroll through until you find the ones you like. Step

5 Press the download button on the stickers you want to use Once you’ve found the stickers you want to download, click the downwards facing arrow symbol. Once your stickers have successfully downloaded, a tick logo will show up. Step

6 Go back to your keyboard Leave the sticker page and go back to your keyboard. Click on the Sticker button again to bring up all your available stickers. Step

7 Click on the sticker collection you want to use You will see your downloaded stickers as small logos in a line, just above your most often used stickers. Click on the sticker collection you want to use to access it. Step

8 Send your favourite stickers to your friends Click on the stickers you want to send to your friends. Clicking on a sticker will send it automatically, it will not sit in your typing space box beforehand, so make sure you’re happy with your selection before you click on it.