 large image

How to send stickers in WhatsApp

Here is the easiest way that you can send stickers in WhatsApp so you can spice up your online conversations.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular online messaging solutions available, but have you ever been typing out a message and wished that you could make it more interesting?

Thanks to WhatsApp stickers, you can add thousands of little doodles to your chats, though it’s not always clear how you can access this feature. That’s why we’re here to tell you the easiest way to download and use stickers in just a few simple steps.

What we used

  • This will work on any device that can run the WhatsApp app, but we specifically used an iPhone 13 Pro, running WhatsApp

The Short Version

  • Open up the WhatsApp chat you want to use stickers in
  • Click on the Sticker logo
  • Click on the Sticker logo again
  • Click on the Plus button
  • Press the download button on the stickers you want to use
  • Once downloaded, there will be a tick next to them
  • Go back to your keyboard
  • Click on the sticker collection you want to use
  • Send your favourite stickers to your friends

  1. Step
    1

    Open up a WhatsApp chat

    Go into the chat you want to start using stickers in. Go onto your WhatsApp chat

  2. Step
    2

    Click on the Sticker button

    Click on the Sticker logo, it sits at the end of the space you type your message out in. It will show a pop-up menu of popular GIFs. Sticker logo will show GIFs

  3. Step
    3

    Click on the Sticker button again

    Look at the bottom of your screen below the GIFs and you should see the same Sticker button, click on it again to see your sticker options. Your most recent stickers in WhatsApp

  4. Step
    4

    Click on the Plus button

    You will see a Plus button on the right-hand side of the screen, click on it to see all of the sticker options available. It will show the most recent/most popular stickers at the top, but you can scroll through until you find the ones you like. Download your new WhatsApp stickers

  5. Step
    5

    Press the download button on the stickers you want to use

    Once you’ve found the stickers you want to download, click the downwards facing arrow symbol. Once your stickers have successfully downloaded, a tick logo will show up. Downloaded stickers in WhatsApp

  6. Step
    6

    Go back to your keyboard

    Leave the sticker page and go back to your keyboard. Click on the Sticker button again to bring up all your available stickers. New sticker logos now there in WhatsApp

  7. Step
    7

    Click on the sticker collection you want to use

    You will see your downloaded stickers as small logos in a line, just above your most often used stickers. Click on the sticker collection you want to use to access it. New stickers that you can use in WhatsApp

  8. Step
    8

    Send your favourite stickers to your friends

    Click on the stickers you want to send to your friends. Clicking on a sticker will send it automatically, it will not sit in your typing space box beforehand, so make sure you’re happy with your selection before you click on it. Send stickers out to your friends

FAQs

Are stickers free to use?

Yes, WhatsApp stickers are free to download and use.

Can I download multiple stickers?

Yes, you can download multiple sticker packs and send them at the same time.

Can I delete the stickers that I have sent?

Yes, you can delete the stickers that you send to other people, just hold down on the sticker and select the Delete button.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

