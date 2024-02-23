How to select multiple photos on iPhone

Keen to share your recent holiday snaps with friends and family? Or perhaps you want to organise your photos into handy albums on your phone?

Whatever the reason, selecting multiple photos on your iPhone is easy and takes a matter of seconds to do.

Learn how to select multiple photos on your iPhone and make sharing and organising your photos a breeze.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running on iOS 9 or later

The short version:

Open the Photos app Choose the album or photo collection you want to select photos from Tap Select in the top-right corner Tap on all the photos you’d like to select Choose what you do with the selected images

Step

1 Open the Photos app You can also find this in your App Library. Step

2 Choose the album or photo collection you want to select photos from You can easily navigate through your photo collections with the options at the bottom of the screen. Step

3 Tap Select in the top-right corner The Select icon will be in the top-right corner. It’s worth noting that this can be hard to spot, especially if it blends in with a photo. Step

4 Tap all the photos you’d like to select To select multiple images, you can drag your finger across all the desired photos, or drag down to select an entire row.



You’ll know images have been selected as you’ll see a blue checkmark in the corner of each selected photo. To deselect an image, simply tap on it again to remove the checkmark. Step

5 Choose what you do with the selected images Once you’ve selected your desired images, you’ll have a few options to choose from. You can share the selected images with other apps, or add them to an Album, by tapping the Share icon in the bottom-left corner. If you want to delete the selected images, tap on the Bin icon at the bottom-right corner.



Other options can be found by tapping the icon at the bottom at the far-right corner. This will give you alternatives, including creating a slideshow, favouriting or hiding the images from your collection.

